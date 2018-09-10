Man perishes in West Ruimveldt fire

…wife police police custody

A woman is under investigation by the police after her husband was burnt to death in a fire in West Ruimveldt, Georgetown in the wee hours of Monday morning.

Dead is 56-year-old Christopher Bramble.

Reports indicate that Bramble and his 36-year-old reputed wife were together for several years and lived in a one flat, wooden cottage. In the wee morning hours of Monday residents were alerted to a fire at the Bramble’s home and several persons in the area responded.

Bramble’s wife was rescued from the house and when asked where her husband was she said he was not at home.

The Fire Service was notified and fire tenders went into action. After the fire was extinguished, the charred remains of Bramble was found amid the debris. His wife was taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) since she suffered burns to the left side of her face, her back both of her hands and feet.

Her condition is regarded as serious but stable.

Bramble’s remains were taken to the Lyken Funeral Parlour to await a post-morterm examination.

Police are investigating the incident.