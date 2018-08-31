GBI/Oasis Water 70-Mile Road Race set for tomorrow in Berbice

THE Annual Guyana Beverage Inc./Oasis Water Cycling 70-mile Road Race, organised by the Flying Ace Cycle Club, will be held tomorrow in Berbice and is open to cyclists throughout Guyana.

Last Monday the sponsors handed over the cheque to cover the cost of the race to coordinator Randolph Roberts. The simple ceremony was done at the Beverage Company’s Berbice office, Palmyra East Coast, Berbice.

Brand Manager Raymond Govinda did the honours on behalf of the company. The event is expected to be keenly contested since all of the top riders in the country are certain to be present.

The riders will pedal off at 10:00hrs from the Guyana Beverage Company’s office at Palmyra East Coast Berbice then proceed to Corentyne and back to the place of origin for the finish.

Prizes will be awarded to the first 10 finishers, the first three juniors, first three 12-14 riders while there will also be 10 prime point prizes up for grabs. Also expected is a special race for BMX riders.