Murder of Pomeroon remigrant : Girlfriend charged with manslaughter

By Indrawattie Natram

Forty-six-year-old Radha Sukwah, the girlfriend of the Pomeroon remigrant who was killed last Friday night at his home, was today slapped with a manslaughter charge.

Soberly appearing before Magistrate Christel Lambert at the Suddie Magistrate’s Court , the sweeper cleaner was not required to plead to the indictable charge. She was granted $400,000 bail , however this newspaper was informed that accused could not post bail and as such she remained in custody.

Standing with her hands clasped in the Suddie court room , Sukwah attentively listened to the magistrate when the charge was read to her. It stated that on August,3,2018 at Grant Lower Pomeroon River, she unlawfully killed 73-year-old Deonarine aka ‘Russian.’

According to the prosecution , around 20:00 hrs last Friday, Sukwah and Deonarine had a heated argument about her being unfaithful. She told the police that the deceased pulled a knife on her as they scuffled. She admitted that the deceased had a gun and during the scuffle she pulled the trigger and a round struck the elderly man to the left side of his abdomen.

The deceased died on his way to the Oscar Joseph Hospital at Charity. The weapon used was not recovered.

The woman told investigators after the incident , the the couple was attacked by a masked man who was armed with a gun and knife. She stated at the time that she held onto both weapons during the ordeal and later she heard a gunshot.

She said Deonarine was shot by the masked intruder. However , investigators did not believe her story and she changed her story while beign questioned in the city at CID Headquarters.

A post-mortem examination confirmed that Deonarine died as a result of shock and hemorrhage due to the gun shot injury he sustained.

Sukwah is expected to return to court on September 3, 2018. The deceased was laid to rest on Friday, August,10.