Two killed in East Coast crash

A FAMILY in Cane Grove, Mahaica and one in Canje, New Amsterdam are in mourning after the death of two young people. They were killed in an accident on Sunday evening on the Bee Hive Public Road, East Coast Demerara after returning from a night out.

Dead are Satyanand Harripersaud of Cane Grove and Varsha Khemraj of Canje, Berbice. Khemraj had been staying with her aunt at Cane Grove at the time of the accident. She had been in the city for the past month while Harripersaud returned from an overseas vacation on Saturday.

According to family members, the two were home and decided to go to the KK Gas Station where they met with friends. They left Cane Grove just after 20 hours, relatives indicated to this publication.

It was while they were returning that the accident occurred. According to reports, Harripersaud was driving along the road when a car emerged from one of the cross streets without coming to a halt at the major road.

This caused Harripersaud to take evasive measures to avoid a collision and he ended up slamming into a car which was traveling in the opposite direction.

After the impact, the car Harripersaud was driving careened into a trench on the opposite side of the road. They were both pulled from the vehicle and were said to be in an unconscious state. They were immediately taken to a hospital nearby where they were pronounced dead on arrival.

During our visit to the Cane Grove residence of Harripersaud, his family had gathered in mourning. The aunt of the now dead young lady was also present at the home.The police in a statement said the accident took place at around 22:15 hours and involved motor car PSS 9153 owned and driven by Satyanand Harripersaud, 37 (deceased), with occupant Varsha Khemraj 19 (deceased) and motor car PTT 5270 driven by a 24 year-old resident of Atlantic Gardens, ECD.

Enquiries disclosed that motor car was proceeding east along the northern carriageway and motor car PTT 5270 was proceeding in the opposite direction.

The driver of PTT 5270 alleged that the other vehicle suddenly swerved into his path and collided with the front right side of his vehicle after which it careened north into a canal.

The driver of PTT 5270 who was unhurt, is in custody assisting with the investigation; a breathalyzer test was conducted, and no alcohol was detected in his breath.