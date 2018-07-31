Priyanna Ramdhani through  to CAC badminton singles quarter-final

GUYANA’s Badminton players who are competing at the Central American and Caribbean (CAC) Games in Barranquilla, Colombia, suffered mixed fortunes when they got into action yesterday.

The males, Narayan Ramdhani and Jonathan Mangra both exited the Men’s Singles completion at the round of 32 stage while the lone female player, Priyanna Ramdhani was victorious and secured a spot in the quarter-final stage of the Female’s Singles competition.

Narayan was the first in action facing Jamaican Gareth Henry, the first set was a blowout with Henry winning easily at 21-8, however in the second set, Ramdhani battled back but in vain as Henry won a close set at 22-20 to take the game 2-0.

Meanwhile, Jonathan Mangra lost his match 2-1 to Esteban Hurtado Rojas, the latter took the first set at 21-12, but Mangra bounced back to take the second 12-21, however Hurtado Rojas wrapped up proceedings with a hard fought third set of 25-23.

Priyanna took on Nathalie Fedney Vidal of Panama and secured her quarter-final spot with a sound 2-0 victory, she defeated the Panamanian in sets of 21-13 and 21-11.

In the Male Doubles completion, Narayan teamed up with Mangra against Dominican Republic’s Cesar Brito and Reymi Cabreras but the Guyanese duo were defeated 2-0 in sets of 21-10 and 21-9.

Over in the Mixed Doubles competition, the Ramdhani siblings defeated Barbados’ duo of Damien Howell and Tamisha Williams 2-1 in sets of 20-22, 21-17 and 21-19, however they could not get past the Dominican duo of Willian Cabrera and Bermary Polanco in the Round of 16.

The Dominicans won that match 2-1 in sets of 21-13, 20-22 and 21-12.

Priyanna Ramdhani will face Mexico’s Sabrina Solis Martinez today in their Women’s quarter-final clash as she seeks a semi-final berth and a chance of securing at least a Bronze medal.