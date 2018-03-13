Two remanded on separate drug charges

TWO men on Monday appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court and were remanded to prison for separate drug trafficking charges.

Adrian Nelson, a 40-year-old shop owner appeared before Magistrate Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus and denied that on March 7 at Pourderoyen, West Coast Demerara, he had 57 grams of cannabis in his possession for the purpose of trafficking.

According to police prosecutor Gordon Mansfield, on the day in question, the police stopped the motorcar the defendant was driving and conducted a search on the vehicle and his person.

Nelson, Mansfield added, was found with the drugs hidden in his pants pocket.

The magistrate, after hearing the police facts, remanded Nelson to prison and transferred the matter to the Vreed-en-Hoop Magistrate’s Court for March 19.

In another courtroom, Antonio Maraj appeared before Magistrate Judy Latchman, charged with having 57 grams of cannabis in his possession on March 6 at Ruimveldt for the purpose of trafficking.

Maraj of Agricola, East Bank Demerara, denied the charge while prosecutor Alvin Moore told the court that the defendant was intercepted in a route 42 minibus with the drugs inside his haversack.

The prosecutor further added that the defendant, when arrested, told the police that he was making a ‘lil hustle’.

The magistrate remanded Maraj to prison until March 19.