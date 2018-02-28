Dave Martins takes fans down memory lane

–with riveting seawall bandstand performance

SCORES of Guyanese were left wanting for more on Sunday evening after singer and songwriter, Dave Martins and his band performed at the Seawall Bandstand as part of the University of Guyana (UG)’s Artist-in-Residence (AIR) programme.

The iconic composer and comedian caused many who initially came out for an afternoon stroll, to abandon their previous plans and gather around the pavilion to listen to many of his nostalgic songs.

With guitar in hand, Martins played some of his most noteworthy compositions such as ‘Boyhood Days’ and ‘Is We Own’.

Persons could be seen in reflection as he stopped ever so of often to insert a bit of comedy into his act, or to tell of the story behind a particular line in one of his songs.

When Martins finally decided to sing ‘Not A Blade Of Grass’, perhaps what should be termed as the crowd’s favourite, the majority of Guyanese present could be heard singing along to the piece the songwriter said was written with the threat of Venezuela in mind.

According to Deputy Vice-Chancellor with responsibility for Philanthropy, Alumni and Civic Engagement (PACE),Dr. Paloma Mohamed-Martin, the origin of the AIR programme dates all the way back to the 1970s when it first began with Guyanese poet and political activist, Martin Carter.

The re-establishment of the initiative is as a result of UG’s Principal, Dr. Ivelaw Lloyd Griffith’s renaissance movement venture of giving much- needed attention to the arts though edu-performance sessions.

“We’re looking for a wide range of people who can impart not only performance skills of any type, but visual artists, writers and so on, who can also work with our students and other people to impart to them what it is they know, how they do what they do, and to help them, also with their craft,” Dr. Mohamed said.

The previous Artist-in-Residence was music icon, Keith Waithe, and Martins is the third of 10 other concerts which are to take place in areas such as Berbice, Linden, Lethem and Essequibo.

Fitzgerald Yaw, who was at the concert, said: “I think it’s a great way to spend Sunday evening. It’s very enjoyable, it brings back some memories and it’s a nice way to relax.

“This is a fitting post-Mash cool-down on the seawall; getting some cool breeze and listening to Guyanese music.”

Commenting on the ambience and the way the concert was received, Dr. Mohamed said: “The seawall is such a wonderful, beautiful, treasure for Guyana. I certainly am happy to see this many people come out despite the weather, and despite the fact that we had no budget for advertising.”

Meanwhile, Aidan and Bonita Smith, who sat on the grass keenly listening and laughing as Martins spoke, described themselves as “very big” Dave Martins fans as a result of growing up on his music and listening to all of his songs.

“This is amazing! When we heard about it, we were like, ‘Yes! We definitely will have to be here!’ We cleared all of our plans to be here,” they both said.

“It’s a nice concept: Dave Martins at the Bandstand,” Bonita said, as the two agreed that they would definitely re-visit if the concert were to be held again.

The performances are all free to the public, as according to Dr. Mohamed, the concerts have been re-established to encourage Guyanese to further appreciate the arts.

Workshops are provided, as well as one-on-one consultations with the artist for persons who make appointments and want to speak to the artist about his or her work and journey.