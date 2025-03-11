APNU+AFC’s legacy of ‘undelivered promises, hardships’ must never be forgotten

–Dr Singh urges Region Six residents

By Bebi Shafeah Oosman

MINISTER of Finance Dr Ashni Singh, delivered sharp criticism of the APNU+AFC coalition during a public meeting at Hogtown, Corentyne, yesterday, when he referenced the parties’ dismal track record as a reminder to residents why the opposition would always remain unelectable.

According to Dr Singh, the people of Guyana have not forgotten the hardships experienced under the APNU+AFC, as he emphasised that the PPP/C government remains focused on progress and development, contrasting it with what he described as the failures of the previous administration.

He said: “We have to understand what is going on because APNU knows that they are unelectable in this country after what they have done.

“I wouldn’t tell you that we (PPP/C) have solved every single problem in this country, but in the five years we have done more than APNU ever did in all their times in government.”

Dr Singh went on to emphasise that the leaders of the PPP/C have always stood by the people of Guyana, both in times of hardship and during periods of progress.

He highlighted the party’s long-standing commitment to the nation, stressing that the PPP/C has remained engaged with communities, addressing their concerns, and working to improve their lives.

The Finance Minister then told the residents gathered that 2025 is an election year, and there will be a lot of “people circling around,” some of whom have never even visited Hogtown, Corentyne, in the past.

He said that these people will suddenly claim to “love the people of Guyana and Region Six” and suddenly become very concerned about the needs of the people.

However, Dr Singh said the question remains: “Have these people been there for the long term and what did they do when they had an opportunity to do something for the people of Region Six?”

He related that the people who will be circulating will be APNU and the surrogates of APNU. He also added, that an entity called the AFC was formed with some people being placed as the “front men” sent into communities perceived to be strongholds of the PPP/C and made all sorts of promises.

Minister Singh said that some citizens gave them a chance and after gaining office “the front men, suddenly these men disappeared.”

He said they never returned to communities but rather closed estates destroying villages and communities.

Dr Singh reminded that they also placed VAT on a number of items, noting: “They said they will improve the benefits of people; instead, they took away everything that people used to get.”

He then added that they had also said openly that they only had jobs for PNC people and created none for young people, “and so all the fancy promises that were made none were delivered and in fact the opposite to what was promised was actually done.”

Turning his attention to the achievements of the People’s Progressive Party/Civic government, Singh highlighted the significant progress made across all sectors.

He emphasised the extensive development initiatives already undertaken and noted that additional projects are being launched to further enhance the country.

Dr Singh then underscored the government’s commitment to continuous growth and modernisation, ensuring long-term benefits for all citizens.

“I have asked the Vice Chairman to find every road that people live, we will do every single road” he told the residents.

The Finance Minister then reminded attendees that those that will now come around will only want to “stir up trouble” in hopes of finding “surrogates” to cause issues.

Regional Vice Chairman, Zamal Hussain, who also addressed the gathering, stated that it is important to remember the state the country was in when the PPP/C took office, pointing out that under the leadership of President, Dr Irfaan Ali, there has been a complete turnaround.

“This government has been reaching out to you every single week; you see the transformation. We did the roads, we had issues with the shoulders we fixed it, there were issues with the ground, we fixed it and that is why you choose us as a government”, Hussain told the residents of Hogtown.

Additionally, he said there were some residents without electricity within the area and utility poles have since been installed to have this remedied, while works were also carried out on the burial ground.

Dr. Singh said: “This government has been working tremendously. I want to urge that residents here remember where you were in 2020 and where you are now… This government is here to assist you; any time the PPP/C is in government there is development.”