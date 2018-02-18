Children Mash down town!

THE National Park was filled to capacity as locals came out in their numbers to feast their eyes on the variety of bands at this year’s Children Mashramani Costume and Float Parade.

Thousands filled the stands at the annual spectacle and enjoyed the coming together of students and representatives from all 11 of Guyana’s educational districts, from the nursery to the secondary school level.

This year, the themes of the floats varied but aptly represented the facets of Guyana. Region Two with their “From the farm to the pot” was one that touted the country’s agricultural prowess while Region Six advanced “Rice ah we ting an still celebrating”. Region 10 on the other hand posited that this region is the “Future gateway” with their mineral resources.

Other floats sought to promote social discourse as they raised health issues, stressing healthy eating to prevent anemia; while few others illustrated that tourism could be a booming industry here. The Kingston Secondary took up the mantle to promote the green economy through recycling, though they were dressed extravagantly in gold and pink.

The little babies from the Smyth Street Nursery School sought to represent Guyana’s first people–the indigenous people–as they pranced around in their bright red and gold costumes. And the North Georgetown Primary School, presenting their costumes and float under the theme “Frolic in the Sun” had one of the most colourful displays.

Young revellers from the Open Doors Centre showed that their disabilities were no hindrance as they too joined in to “Celebrate Republic 48”.

Announcer Travis Chase singled out one young boy from the all-golden District One band. The boy was showing off his dance moves as his float crossed the stage, but when he was the centre of attraction, he gyrated and feted and had the crowd screaming and up on their feet.

Out in the streets, along the mash route, the atmosphere was no different.

Recent rains threatened the parade — puddles of water were seen along the route — but it seemed as though even the sun could not miss the bright faces of the children mashing down the town.

And the people? They stood shoulder to shoulder, maybe even closer than that, as the floats passed on Lamaha Street. There was no need for barricades (though, there were) since patrons made the route impenetrable.

For many it was not their first time marvelling at the children, but for Erwica (only name given), it was quite a memorable first time.

While catching the final glimpse of the floats from her vantage point at the corner of Thomas Lands and Albert Street, she highlighted to the Guyana Chronicle, “This is actually my first year”. She stood with her four children and other family members and was thoroughly enjoying the festivities.