No place for the lawless

– President says service in the Force must be based on commitment, competence and incorruptibility

“LAWLESS policemen have no place in a lawful force, “President David Granger told the opening of a three-day conference of the Guyana Police Force on Thursday.

He said a force which is contaminated by corruption cannot safeguard the security of citizens. “Service in the Force must be based on the values of commitment, competence and incorruptibility,” the President, a former army commander, explained. The Police Force has been dogged by corruption over the years, fingered in extra-judicial killings and some of its ranks accused of aiding convicted drug lord, Shaheed Roger Khan, during his escapades here under the PPP government.

The three-day conference is being held under the theme “Forging ahead with effective policing through strategic human resources and operational management, partnership and professionalism.” In attendance were Minister of Foreign Affairs, Carl Greenidge, who is performing the functions of Prime Minister; and Minister of Public Security, Mr. Khemraj Ramjattan; senior judicial functionaries and members of the diplomatic corps.

On his arrival at Eve Leary on Thursday, President Granger indicated that he was not there for a celebration but a declaration and after taking the salute, he dismissed the review of the guard of honour. He told the packed gathering of police officers, diplomats and politicians that “Security sector reform is not a political sideshow.” He said the exercise goes to the heart of law enforcement and good governance. “I am confident that, with the implementation of reforms, the Force will be better able to protect our country, our communities and our citizens.”

The United Kingdom is funding a comprehensive reform of the security sector and a report has already been handed over to the Head-of-State.

Eruption of violence

President Granger said that the surge in corruption of the security forces, criminal violence, execution killings and the failure to eradicate narco-trafficking are interrelated and during the Jagdeo-era killings or “Troubles” (2002-2009), instead of trying to cure the causes, the then government was more concerned with concealing the symptoms of crime. Government has since signalled its intention to investigate that period of bloodshed and an inquiry into the slaying of eight miners at Lindo Creek back in 2008 is underway.

Adding that the Force cannot change if the old attitudes persist, the President said the causes of the eruption and the continuation of the criminal violence in this period of Guyana’s history must be ascertained if society is to understand the factors, features and forces which led to such unprecedented levels of violence in this small state and to prevent a recurrence. He said that communities should be free from criminal activities and children must be nurtured in a safe environment. “Our young people must be protected from the dangers of drug use. Citizens must be able to move around their communities free from the fear of crime. Citizens must be safeguarded from attacks on their persons and property. They must be safe at home, at work, on the street and at play.”

The Guyanese leader said human safety is necessary to ensure our country’s stability. “Our country must be secured against trafficking in drugs, guns, and people. Public security will signal to investors that this country is a safe destination for their investments,” the President said.

Noting that change must take place at the level of the country itself, President Granger said government cannot continue to ignore the Constitutional reality that the Government governs 10 administrative regions – not districts or divisions.

“There is only one Government. That Government’s policy is executed through its 10 regions. Each region will be administered by a capital town. Each region must provide its citizens with public services, including public security. Each region must have its own police division that is coterminous with the administrative region. Security sector reform will reconfigure the police divisions, increasing them to 10 so as to correspond with Guyana’s administrative system,” the President said.

Political ornament

Underscoring that change must take place also at the community level, the Head-of-State said that the community policing system must not be treated as a political ornament. He explained that the system is still not seen as a trustworthy neighbourhood institution and is often perceived as projecting special interests rather than protecting the general good. Further, he said conventional community policing practice requires that bonds of mutual trust should be forged between the police and the public. “That form of community policing establishes partnerships between the police and the public, emphasises problem-solving, public safety and public service with the aim of improving the quality of life in the community and of enhancing public trust,” he said.

Adding that change must take place also at the citizens’ level, the President said it is apparent that trust between the public and the Police was damaged during the ‘Troubles’. He said never before, and never since, in the 179-year history of the proud Force have so many policemen been slaughtered. Efforts must be made to rebuild public trust.

President Granger explained that security sector reform will strengthen partnerships between the Force and communities. Citizens should not consider themselves to be passive bystanders or onlookers to crime-fighting. He said security sector reform will help to reduce crime and uncover the causal factors which give rise to crime. The President said that this will enhance cooperation between the public and the police.