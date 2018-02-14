Prison officer busted with ganja in NA jail

A 26-YEAR-OLD Prison Officer attached to the New Amsterdam Prison who was on the authority’s radar, was Monday evening arrested inside of the Prison with 528 grams of cannabis and 20 packs of cigarettes.

A case file is being prepared and sent for legal advice.

Meanwhile, police acting on information received went to a location in Angoy’s Avenue, New Amsterdam Berbice about 12:00hrs Tuesday and found hidden in a clump of bushes, a five-gallon plastic bucket containing eight parcels of compressed cannabis. The illegal substance which has a total weight of 3665 grams is lodged as investigation continues. No arrest was made.