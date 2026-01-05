National prosperity will translate more directly into personal, community advancement

– President Ali says, highlights govt’s plans to strengthen manufacturing sector, expand tourism, support small and medium-sized enterprises

GUYANA is moving beyond unrealised promises and embracing measurable progress, marked by deliberate policy choices and a clearer sense of national direction, President Dr. Irfaan Ali has said.

While strong economic growth is expected to continue this year, the President during his New Year’s address said the government’s priority would be to deepen the quality of that growth and how it translates at the community level.

“Guyana’s story is no longer written in the language of potential alone. It is now written in the language of progress made real by opportunity seized, of a nation stepping confidently into its moment. We are not merely turning a page; we are writing a new chapter in our history. And its opening lines are bold.”

Central to this approach is a national digital backbone designed to improve public services by making interactions with the state faster, simpler, and more transparent. He added that services would be decentralised further, ensuring efficiency is felt at community level rather than remaining an abstract goal.

“This year, we will change how growth serves you. Public services will be improved through a national digital backbone, making interactions with government simpler, faster, and more transparent.

“Services will continue to move closer to communities, so efficiency is not an aspiration, but a daily reality. This year, national prosperity will translate more directly into personal and community advancement,” he added.

To this end the government will increase disposable income through direct support, higher wages, and reduced taxation.

Meanwhile, a modern national electronic identification system is expected to streamline access to government services, while an accelerated housing programme will seek to expand home ownership and strengthen household security.

ORANGE ECONOMY

Economic diversification remains a priority, with plans to strengthen manufacturing, expand tourism and support small and medium-sized enterprises.

The President highlighted the development of the Orange Economy, noting that increased investment in artists and cultural entrepreneurs would turn creativity into sustainable livelihoods.

“Communities will benefit from better roads, lighting, playgrounds, and sporting facilities. We will strengthen manufacturing, expand tourism, and support enterprise. Our Orange Economy will grow as we invest in artists and cultural entrepreneurs, turning creativity into sustainable livelihoods,” he said.

In addition to this he reiterated that the government would bring on stream several major infrastructure projects including bringing natural gas onshore to generate cleaner and cheaper electricity, and the construction of new hospitals and water treatment plants to widen access to healthcare and potable water.

“These are not promises for some distant future. These are plans already in motion. But no nation can truly rise unless its young people rise with it.”

YOUTH

Dr Ali placed particular focus on young people, describing them as central to the country’s future. He said the government is committed to integrating youth more fully into national life.

“To the young people of Guyana, I say this plainly: You matter, you are needed, and you belong at the centre of our national life. Your energy, creativity, discipline, and ambition are strengths to be. We are committed to bringing our youth fully into the mainstream of national life through education and skills, through entrepreneurship and employment, through culture, sport, technology, and service.”

“We call you to a life of productivity not as a burden, but as a pathway to dignity, independence, and prosperity. In building your future, you are building Guyana’s future. And this nation will walk with you as you do so,” he added.

The Head of State further made a personal assurance to citizens that his administration would continue to govern with integrity, discipline and compassion. He pledged to safeguard the country’s resources, extend development to every region and community, and uphold national unity.

“I make a personal pledge to you, the people of Guyana. As your President, I pledge to govern with integrity, discipline, and compassion. To listen before I decide, to act with fairness, and to place the national interest above all else,” the President said.

Dr Ali also reaffirmed his commitment to defending Guyana’s sovereignty, protecting its people, and pursuing the peaceful resolution of all matters in keeping with international law.