Looking forward to the new CEO of GPL ending the constant blackout

Dear Sir

I WRITE this letter to congratulate Mr. Albert Gordon on his appointment as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Guyana Power and Light Inc. (GPL), and to welcome him to Guyana and wish him every success in this new endeavor.

Albert, we last saw each other when we travelled out of Providenciales, Turks and Caicos Islands on the same flight after spending days at a very successful conference of the Organisation of Caribbean Regulators (OOCUR), at which you played a major part and from which you departed holding a major office. Since then, it seems, you have moved from strength to strength.

Like me, you have experience at both the utility level and that of a regulator, having served the Jamaica Public Service (JPS) – Jamaica’s power utility – and the Organisation of Utility Regulators (OUR) in Jamaica. I am sure that the merging of that experience will serve you well in a self-regulating company like GPL and am looking forward to your ending the constant blackout, and unstable and unreliable electricity we suffer at the earliest possible time.

Welcome again and best wishes for your success.

Regards

Lancelot McCaskey

Former General Manager, Finance and Administration

Belize Electricity Board

Belize