GTT celebrates 27 years with focus on customers

THE Guyana Telephone and Telegraph Company (GTT) will on Sunday celebrate its 27th anniversary of service to Guyana and will mark the occasion with several promotions to ensure its customers share in the celebration.

Among the several promotions is a ‘Saleabration offer’ of five selected handsets at special prices from as low as $14,499 and includes 4GB Data, 200 SMS and 100 minutes to call locally, the U.S. and Canada.

Twenty-seven thousand loyal GTT customers will also receive special handset offers for them and someone special to them.

For new customers, there are also ways to celebrate. Every purchase of a SIM with a monthly bundle, a handset with a monthly bundle or sign up for blaze or DSL will get you an entry coupon to win an all-inclusive GTT Mash Package to revel with GTT on Mash Day.

Justin Nedd, the company’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO), pointed out that, “During the 27 years, GTT has delivered innovative telecommunications to Guyana. We are proud to be an integral part of the community and culture of our people.

“Whether it is by being the first high-speed internet provider, and the first mobile services provider, by providing the digital backbone of e-commerce, or by being the leader in the fibre-optic technology, we are committed to the development of our country across the consumer and business landscape,” Nedd said.

As part of the company’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative, the company will present footwear to children in several children’s homes. During the next few days, customers visiting GTT’s stores will also be able to share their birthday cake.

Seven lucky persons who correctly answer questions in their Facebook trivia can also win costumes for them and their besties to be part of GTT’s Mash Band. Plus, one lucky customer will win an iPhone for simply sharing how GTT has helped them over the years.

As a staff initiative, the company in partnership with the Rotary Club of Georgetown Central and the Georgetown Dental School extended free dental care to 120 staff over the last few days.