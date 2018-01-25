Better to try and fail, than fail to try

–young entrepreneur says, as she encourages others to take her lead

IT is no longer the case of sitting and waiting for a job to land in one’s lap, given the reality that jobs are few and far between in the Linden community.

For decades, youths were forced to seek job opportunities outside of Linden, thus leaving their hometown and families behind.

This resulted in the town becoming brain-drained, with most of the youths leaving after completing secondary school.

For those who, unfortunately, had to stay right in the mining town, hoping for a miracle to occur, frustration became an observable factor, with many social ills trickling behind.

Petty larceny, teenage pregnancy, gambling and smoking, while idle “liming” on the street corner were all becoming a norm.

Fortunately, however, many youths are breaking the cycle of negativity and dependency, while seeking out alternative avenues to make a living.

While capital may be an issue for many, youths are gravitating towards entrepreneurial ideas that do not require much money, but just the manifestation of their God-given talent.

Two such persons are Nikisha Elexey and Jonelle Browne.

Nikisha, who is a mother of three, has materialised a business idea that has, within the span of weeks, expanded and received an overwhelming clientele.

‘Team Ari’s Designs’ is a creation of “selfie frames”, “photobooth props” for birthday parties, weddings, anniversaries, graduations or any other event possible, as well as personalised journals, diaries, art books etc.

JUST A HOBBY

While it started as just a hobby, Nikisha soon realised the demand for such art, and given her talent in doing so, commenced an aggressive social-media advertising which received overwhelming support.

“I believe that entrepreneurs change the world. Our ideas are unconventional, and our imagination runs deeper than just inside the box,” Elexey posited. And as with any other business venture, there are advantages and disadvantages, but according to Elexey, the pros by far outweigh the cons in a community starved of jobs as well as investment opportunities.

“Linden has many talents,” she said, “but the resources are not there to assist persons who are willing to invest.

“It breaks my heart to see people have to forcefully leave the comfort of their hometown to seek jobs out of town, because of the fact that none is here in Linden.

“On the other hand, we have those with degrees who are also unemployed, but vacancies do not exist that will best suit their qualifications.”

It is with this thought in mind that the young entrepreneur is encouraging others to take the step she took, do some introspection, see where your talent lies, and sell it.

“Since I’ve introduced my ideas,” Nikisha said, “the majority of my customers gave positive feedback, and at the same time recommended me to their friends and family.

“People need to start believing in themselves. Be optimistic! Have faith, and just get up!

“So what, if you make a bad investment at first! It’s better to try and fail, than failing to try; at least you will get to see your weakness, and get the opportunity to work on it.”

IN HER HANDS

Jonelle Destiny Brown has realised that the gift in her hands can also help her to earn, and while putting several ideas to the test, she decided that adding value to pepper is something that can grow. Today, she is the proud owner of her small business, ‘Destiny’s Pepper Sauce’. And while it still has a far way to go in terms of branding and marketing, Jonelle has also received overwhelming support and a growing clientele, especially from overseas.

“First, it was very low on the market, but after a few months, I started to get customers from all over, even overseas,” Jonelle said, adding:

“I would normally pay myself from the sales, and turn over the rest of the money into the business.”

Since taking the leap of faith, her life has been positively affected, and she has been seeing financial progress.

“Every time I see success in the business,” Jonells said, “it motivates me to keep working hard, not just doing pepper sauce alone, but to go for whatever my heart desires to do.

“Despite the challenges, I am proud to be called a young entrepreneur.”

Jonelle would like to encourage other youths to always have a ‘Plan B’, because they might not always get to do what they want to do.

Being creative is what is needed in an overcrowded market, and when challenges arise, she said, youths should not stumble but take control and remain positive.

President of the Linden Chamber of Commerce, Mr. Victor Fernandes would like to commend all those youths who have taken the creative path of entrepreneurship, so that they can provide for themselves.

He said that the Chamber is well aware of the frustration that comes with job-seeking in a community that is short on jobs, and is therefore advocating for entrepreneurial skills, as this would pivot the economy in a positive way.

GO FOR IT

“The Chamber is encouraging persons to use their God-given abilities and talent to be creative and earn,” Mr Fernandes said, adding:

|That in itself is a plus, because you can in turn create employment for others.” The Chamber, he said, is always there to lend support to these youths, give advice and initiate funding.

The Linden Enterprise Network (LEN) is also encouraging youths to visit their office with their creative business ideas, so they can access funding of up to $1M.

The government has pooled into LEN $155M in 2015; $100M in 2016; and $90M in 2017, and therefore funds are available for youths who desire to pursue legitimate businesses.

Member of Parliament, Jermaine Figueira, who is also a young entrepreneur and has piloted several entrepreneurial programmes in Region 10, said that the community has tremendous potential for niche markets, and therefore has congratulated all young entrepreneurs in the region who have decided to take the risk to venture out of the box and start their own small businesses.

Said he: “A business birthed out of their gifting, use of their hands to cook, sew, create leather craft or cake-making is a business worthy of prospering.”

Figueira is encouraging Lindeners to support these youths, as this will create a ripple effect on the town’s economy.