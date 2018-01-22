Guyanese seeks joint effort with Brazil for 100% Yellow fever coverage

GUYANA has proposed a joint effort with Brazil to ensure 100 percent coverage of Yellow Fever vaccination for this year.

Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr. Shamdeo Persuad made the proposal on Friday when he held talks with Brazil’s Health Minister, Dr. Ricardo Jose Managaines Barros and his team. Persaud said the joint venture could be similar to the initiative between Guyana and Suriname. Guyana was able to achieve 98 percent vaccination coverage for 2017, one of the highest reports for yellow fever. Persaud emphasised the need to strengthen the relationship between the countries in order to ensure that the quality and standards are maintained.

“…an important issue for us is the movement of people, regardless if it is Venezuela, Guyana or some other (part) of our border-sharing countries. I think these concerns are great for health because people do not only move with their money, they move with their illnesses, their infection, animals and even their food, so we have to look at that”, the CMO explained.

According to the Pan American Health Organization/World Health Organization (PAHO/WHO) website, the yellow fever vaccine, once administered, is valid for life. However, these vaccines will be mandatory only for travelers moving between Guyana and neighbouring Brazil, and for children that are less than one year old. However, it was advised that the general public should also be immunised.

It was highlighted that both countries have directed their efforts in strengthening and promoting immunization. The PAHO/WHO had published a list of countries, including Guyana, which require visitors to show proof of immunisation before entry is granted.