Teen mother killed by reputed husband at Baramita

AN 18-YEAR-OLD Baramita woman has reportedly died following a beating at the hands of her reputed husband on Wednesday night.

Dead is Lorinda Thomas, a housewife and mother of one, of Barama Line, Baramita, North West District.

Reports are that the woman left her home on Wednesday to visit with relatives to take a few drinks.

She was reportedly on her way home four hours later, when she was accosted by the man, known as “Abdool” while walking in Barama Line, and an argument ensued.

It is alleged that in the heat of the moment, the man pushed Thomas to the ground and began kicking and stomping her in the abdomen, causing her to lose consciousness.

He then left her lying there and went about his business. When she regained consciousness, she got to her feet and made her way home, in spite of feeling a severe pain in the region of her abdomen.

By the following day, the pain had reportedly gotten so bad that the woman could barely stand. She decided to go to the health centre where she was admitted for observation, but died while receiving treatment.

Reports are that the couple’s four-year relationship had been stormy and that the two people would often accuse each other of infidelity. Meanwhile, the reputed husband is said to have, since the beating the now dead woman,left the area and is being sought by the police.

A post mortem will be conducted shortly to ascertain the cause of death.