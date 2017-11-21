GECOM commissioner, Sandra Jones passes away

HUMAN Resources Management Consultant and Commissioner on the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM), Sandra Jones, died late Sunday evening after a period of illness.

Jones, a distinguished consultant in Human Resources Management was last year awarded the Golden Arrow of Achievement (A.A.), the country’s fourth highest award for her long and effective service in the field of management consultancy.

In May 2012, President David Granger, then Leader of the Opposition, nominated Jones as Commissioner of GECOM following the death of former Deputy Mayor, Robert Williams. In a statement on Monday, President Granger said he was deeply saddened by the death of Jones, who also served as Commissioner on the Commission of Inquiry (COI) into the Public Service. Describing her as a ‘patriotic Guyanese’ who dedicated her life to service to her country, the President, in a statement to the media issued through the Ministry of the Presidency said, ‘In her distinguished career, Ms. Jones, who was born on July 15, 1946 served as an outstanding consultant in Human Resources Management.’

In 2015, upon the establishment of the COI into the Public Service by the President, Jones was appointed as a Commissioner given her skillset and long standing experience in the field. As recent as October, she served on the Government’s negotiation team for talks between Government and the Guyana Public Service Union (GPSU) for wages and salary increases for 2017.

‘His Excellency extends heartfelt sympathy to her siblings Mrs. Myrtle Jones-Carter, Mrs. Friedel Jones-Glasgow, Mr. Errol Jones, Mr. Orrin Jones, Mr. Paul Jones, Mr. Ronald Jones, Mr. Andrew Jones, her nieces and nephews and other relatives and friends,’ the statement concluded.

Former GECOM Chairman Dr Steve Surujbally was distraught. He told the Guyana Chronicle that he had visited Jones on Sunday, and did not know that she had died until the Guyana Chronicle broke the news to him. “I did not know…I am shattered,” said the former GECOM chairman who was for the most part lost for words. “What a nice lady,” he said as he regained his composure, noting that Jones contributed meaningfully to the Commission in her area of expertise.

“She was a lady, her comments were always instructive. I found that she, to my mind, worked always towards what was best for the Commission and for country. She was a very pleasant person to have on the Commission; I am shattered,” an emotional Dr Surujbally stated.

Current Chairman of GECOM, Justice (ret’d) James Patterson said ‘GECOM has lost a stalwart’ while noting that she was ‘highly esteemed’ by the community of workers who constituted GECOM, and said she was described as “polite, refined and empathetic.”

“Hers was a formidable intellect which she deployed with laser-like certitude in seeking solutions. Although I do not know her personally, she is my friend by proxy and by reputation. Her professional services and her years of wisdom have been amply demonstrated while serving as a commissioner. I have lost a presumptive friend and colleague,” Justice Patterson stated, while expressing condolences to the relatives and friends of Jones on behalf of the Commission.

Similarly, Commissioner Charles Corbin described Jones as the ‘ultimate professional’. He told the Guyana Chronicle that he knew Jones for a long time prior to her appointment as Commissioner at GECOM.

“I knew her from the time she was at LINMINE (Linden Mining Enterprise)—she made a significant contribution in her professional area- one of her hallmarks was the level of professionalism,” said Corbin. This characteristic stood out throughout her life even as she pursued her career diligently. Corbin said too that her high level of professionalism continued while serving at GECOM.

“That is the quality of contribution we will miss now that she has left us,” said Corbin of his colleague.

Likewise, longstanding Commissioner Vincent Alexander described Jones as ‘a very humble, professional person’ who was willing to learn in other areas she found herself involved. “She was willing to learn in all other areas…there was no arrogance or over confidence,” he said as he pointed to her appointment as GECOM Commissioner, an area she had limited expertise. That aside, Alexander told the Guyana Chronicle that Jones was ever-ready to volunteer her service given her love for country. It is for that reason; he described her as ‘a humble professional, a true patriot’.

Meanwhile, People’s Progressive Party (PPP) Commissioner, Robeson Benn told the Guyana Chronicle that Jones’ death came as a shock, though it was known that she was unwell for some time. “We are very shocked and saddened by her passing…it was totally unexpected…we never imagined that this would have been the result.” Benn who was sworn in as GECOM Commissioner in 2015 said he worked with Jones as a professional within the bauxite industry.

He described her as a “highly respected and the consummate professional” and noted that despite having spirited debates and many disagreements at the level of GECOM, at a personal level there was always cordial and respectful relations. “She will be greatly missed,” said Benn.