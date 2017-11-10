National swimmer busted with cocaine at JFK

ONE of Guyana’s leading swimmers, Earlando McRae, was on Sunday busted with 2.5 kilogrammes of cocaine, after landing at the John F Kennedy Airport (JFK) in New York.

According to reports, the 28-year-old swimmer arrived in New York on a flight from the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA), and his suitcase was subjected to a search by the U.S. Custom and Border Patrol (CBP).

It was during the search that the officers noticed that his luggage had false sides, and upon further checks, the 2.5 kilogrammes of cocaine were discovered. McRae, was taken to court on Monday, where he was later placed at the Metropolitan Detention Centre in Brooklyn, and is awaiting his next court hearing on November 20.

After a hiatus of approximately three years, McRae returned to the pool in April and dominated the Dolphin Inter-Club Swim. In May, the Ocra Swim Club member represented Guyana at the Islamic Solidarity Games in Baku, Azerbaijan. McRae featured for Guyana at the FINA World Championships in 2013 that was held in Barcelona, Spain, and as a 19 year-old he swam at the Commonwealth Games in Melbourne, Australia.