Bourda rocked by double murder

–as elderly women killed for their pensions

EIGHTY-nine-year-old Constance Fraser and her niece, 77-year-old Phyllis Caesar were found dead in their home at Lot 243, Albert Street and South Road, Bourda on Tuesday.

Members of the South Road Full Gospel Assembly, on South Road, and friends and family of the elderly women were in tears Tuesday after hearing what had occurred.

The women were found lying face down in separate bedrooms with their hands and feet bound and mouths gagged. According to a relative, the house was ransacked, and items appeared to be missing.

Persons who were close to the women said after several efforts to contact them failed, they decided to contact the police, who made the gruesome discovery at around 07:00hrs.

The police believe that the incident occurred between 19:20hrs on Monday and the wee hours of the morning on Tuesday.

Reports from the police have revealed that a door of the upper flat of the two-storey building was opened.

Relatives said this was the third time the women had been robbed. One recalled that during the last robbery, the intruders had made off with cellular phones and money.

It is also the second time they have been robbed after receiving their monthly pensions.

“This is a real tragedy, because those women were basically helpless because of their age,” said a pastor of the South Road Full Gospel Assembly, who pointed out that Constance had seven children but all lived apart. Caesar, who had no children, had been living with Constance for over 50 years.

The police have launched an investigation into the double murder.