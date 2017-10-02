Man wanted by INTERPOL busted with cocaine, ganja

A 55-YEAR-OLD minibus driver of Tabatinga, Lethem, was on Sunday morning busted at Mabura Police Outpost, allegedly with a quantity of cannabis and cocaine for trafficking.

Garfield Christopher Parker, whose name appeared on the INTERPOL (International Criminal Police Organisation) wanted list since 2016 for international drug trafficking, is currently in police custody and is assisting with the investigation.

According to reports, on Sunday, October 1, about 04:00 hrs, the police acting on information received, stopped minibus BKK 8295 and conducted a search at Mabura Police Station. Two cardboard boxes and a multi-coloured suitcase was found and a quantity of taped parcels were retrieved, containing leaves, seeds and stems suspected to be cannabis, along with a small plastic parcel containing what is suspected to be cocaine.

The drugs were weighed and the cannabis amounted to 24.9 kilograms and the cocaine 200 grams.

Parker, who was the driver, claimed ownership and knowledge of the drugs and told police that he was transporting the drugs for someone in Lethem. He is currently being processed for court.