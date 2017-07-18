59th Senior Caribbean Table Tennis Championships

Guyana team arrive, serve into action today

GUYANA’S national senior women’s and men’s table tennis teams arrived in Havana, Cuba early yesterday morning ahead of their participation in the 59th Senior Caribbean Championships, which began yesterday and continues until next Monday at the ‘The Sports City Coliseum’ in La Habana.

The contingent had departed from Guyana and the USA on Monday en route to Cuba,

Christopher Franklin, Nigel Bryan, Joel Alleyne and women’s player Natalie Cummings left Guyana on a Copa Airlines flight while travelling from the USA were Shemar Britton, Trenace Lowe, Chelsea Edghill, Priscilla Greaves, Dianne Chance, who will also act as team manager. George Nicholas and Cardo Williams will be in the men’s veterans category.

Edghill and Greaves, who recently completed one-month training stints in China, will be in the women’s Under-21 category while Britton will lead Guyana’s charge in the men’s Under-21 category.

Britton is coming off a campaign in the USA, where he won the Asian American Culture Table Tennis championships (AACTT) Open Under-24 category on July 9, in Flushing New York.

Overall, 52 men and 44 women are scheduled to be competing in Havana, representing 13 associations from Aruba, Barbados, Cuba, Dominica, Dominican Republic, French Guiana, Guyana, Jamaica, Martinique, Puerto Rico, St Kitts and Nevis, St Lucia as well as Trinidad and Tobago.

A total of 10 events will be held – Men’s Team, Women’s Team, Men’s Singles, Women’s Singles, Men’s Doubles, Women’s Doubles, Mixed Doubles, Under 21 Men’s Singles, Under-21 Women’s Singles, Over-45 Men’s Singles.