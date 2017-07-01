Security guard shot by bandits

A SIXTY-FOUR-YEAR-OLD security guard was on Friday night shot and killed with his firearm by two identifiable male bandits, at a supermarket located at Lot 8 Block X, Liliendaal, East Coast Demerara, whilst on duty.

According to police, initial investigation revealed that at about 19:00hrs, the victim identified as Gerald Henry, of ‘C’ Field Sophia and employed as an armed security of a registered security firm, was on duty at the supermarket when the incident occurred.

Henry was armed with a handgun at the time he was pounced upon by the suspects, who tried to relieve him of the firearm. A struggle ensued, during which the victim was shot and the suspects collected the firearm and fled.

The security guard was rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC), where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

No arrests have been made at this time. Investigation is in progress.