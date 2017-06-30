Annual `Teach Them Young’ cycle programme set for July 10 to August 1

NATIONAL Sports Commission’s (NSC) cycle coach/coordinator Hassan Mohamed will be conducting the 41st (NSC) Annual `Teach Them Young’ cycle programme from July 10 to August 1 around the inner circuit of the National Park.

The activity is open to anyone who has a cycle, regardless of type, like BMX, mountain bike, upright, racing cycle or otherwise. Interested persons are encouraged to attend the sessions, which will be held five days weekly (Monday to Friday) beginning at 09:00hrs and ending at 11:30hrs each day and participation is free.

The `Teach Them Young’ cycle programme is the oldest such programme conducted by the NSC, formerly the National Sports Development Council and subsequently the Department of Sport.

Over the past 40 years, the programme has produced many national cyclists who went on to do Guyana proud regionally and internationally to some extent.

Among those coming out of the programme and who went on to fly the Golden Arrowhead aloft include: Hector Edwards, Marcus Fiedtkou, Godfrey Pollydore, Dwayne Gibbs, Linden Dowridge, Robin Persaud, Eric Sankar and Tyrone Hamilton and more recently Geron Williams, Warren McKay, Raynauth Jeffrey, Michael Anthony, Hamza Eastman, Raphael Leung and Jamal John.

Participants will be taught the rudiments of the sport as well as setting of his/her cycle and rules of the sport.