North West resident shot dead by police

SHAKA Bourne, a resident of Yarakita, North West District, Region One was shot dead by a police rank Tuesday morning, after he [Bourne] allegedly pointed a loaded firearm at the cop.

According to a police report, the incident occurred at approximately 07:45hrs at Yarakita Village. The police report noted that a Police Constable armed with a service revolver, responded to several reports against Bourne by members of the community.

“Shaka Bourne (deceased) on seeing the police rank, immediately drew a loaded unlicensed revolver, threatening to shoot the constable, who instinctively discharged a round from his service revolver hitting him in the head,” the police report noted.

He was disarmed and rushed to the Mabaruma Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival. His body is presently at the hospital’s mortuary awaiting a post-mortem examination.

The unlicensed .38 revolver with five live matching rounds, as well as the service weapon used by the policeman have been lodged. A thorough investigation into the incident has since been launched by Divisional Commander, Senior Superintendent Ravindradat Budhram.

Bourne’s mother, Debra Sandiford told this newspaper that she was told that her son was heading to the police station to clarify a matter pertaining to the mother of his child when a specific police rank, who had always had a problem with him, intercepted him on the way resulting in a confrontation during which he was killed.

“This specific policeman that shot him has always been behind the cases and may have had a problem, resulting in his erratic behaviour…I want to get my son down to Georgetown to bury him, because I don’t want his body to be left up there,” the mother of seven said. She said her son was a father of two and a speedboat operator.