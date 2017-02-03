Teaching outside the box

Police at Mabaruma are investigating the suspected murder of a 69 –year old man who was found with a stab wound to his neck on Wednesday.
Dead is Henry Samuels called “Archie”, a father of...
Bartica Massacre Trial: ‘Smallie’, ‘Anaconda’ sentenced to death by hanging
'Goat man' freed
ROGER Simon called “Goat Man” has been freed of involvement in the Bartica Massacre but Mark Royden Williams and Dennis Williams have both been sentenced to be hanged by the...
Albouystown man robbed, shot dead
A man was gunned down Thursday morning in Albouystown after two men on bicycle robbed him of his gold chain at Lot 252, Independence Boulevard, after he picked up his girlfriend from work.Dead is...
Cyclist killed in Bagotville accident
An unidentified cyclist was killed Wednesday evening after a minibus bearing registration number BKK 9004, overtook another vehicle and slammed into him on the Inner Bagotville, Canal Number 1, West...
Committees to be established to assist with local Law School
The Executive Committee of the Council of Legal Education (CLE) has agreed to the establishment of two committees that will collaborate to ensure that the JOF Haynes Law School of the Americas, when...
AG to review parking meter By-Laws
THE By-Laws governing the parking meter system in Georgetown is currently at the Chambers of the Attorney General for review, even as motorists continue to be penalised under those very laws.
After...
Kwakwani chairman, vice-chair sworn in
THE chairman and vice-chairman for the Neighbourhood Democratic Council (NDC) of Kwakwani, Region 10 were sworn in on Thursday at the Regional Democratic Council (RDC) in Linden by Regional Executive...
Hamilton Green to be replaced
MINISTER of State Joseph Harmon has announced that Hamilton Green will not return as Chairman of the Central Housing and Planning Authority (CH&PA). The announcement came in light of a decision...
