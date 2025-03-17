Over $17B earmarked for second phase of Wales housing development

-lots will be allocated soon, Croal says

IN as early as two weeks’ time, several residents of Wales, Region Three (Essequibo Islands/West Demerara) will see the allocation of house lots, marking a new beginning for many.

This was on Sunday revealed by Housing and Water Minister Collin Croal who, while addressing a gathering at the commissioning ceremony of a new water-treatment plant, disclosed that some $17 billion has already been allocated to advance the second phase of a massive housing development project in the region.

“We have begun what is called the Wales phase two housing development, which is providing both residential and commercial opportunities. Already, the government has allocated close to 5,000 lots here in Wales.

“You will continue, therefore, to see massive investments to ensure that both the housing and water sectors for this ministry is [sic] significantly boosted to contribute towards the quality of life that we all desire,” he said, adding, “And for the housing sector itself, we have seen for construction work…the investment is happening. So, while allocation is happening, the investment for the infrastructure [sic] work has started.”

“Last year, the programme would have [sic] seen $6 billion being committed for the first set of infrastructure [sic] work to commence.

“And as early as two weeks from today, [Sunday] we will start showing the first set of lots here in the phase two housing development,” the minister said.

These investments will create not just services, but also income for families.

In this region, he noted that residents are not just benefitting directly by receiving these services, but also through the employment and the earnings that are generated.

“We must not therefore take lightly the resources that are being injected to ensure that we all can have a better life. But with all of that, is also the resurgence on [sic] employment opportunities.”

He added: “So with investments also comes for earnings for families, and therefore for here on this part of the region, with the investments that are happening, you are directly benefitting, not only as a beneficiary of this service, but also as an earning, as an employment, opportunity.”

The minister stressed that these investments come not by chance, but carefully crafted policies aimed at improving the lives of Guyanese.

“Progress, like [sic] what I just outlined, it doesn’t occur by chance. It doesn’t happen by chance. It happens because of some policies, strong leadership and a government that puts its people first,” he added.