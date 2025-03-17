St Cuthbert’s Mission played an invaluable role in shaping Guyana’s national identity

-PM Phillips affirms at 136th Anniversary celebration

-says celebrating, preserving Amerindian heritage strengthens the foundation of national unity

PRIME Minister, Brigadier (Ret’d), the Honourable Mark Phillips, highlighted the historical significance, cultural contributions, and ongoing development of St Cuthbert’s Mission (Pakuri Village) during its 136th anniversary celebration on Saturday.

During his address at the renowned Amerindian settlement in Region Four, the Prime Minister acknowledged the deep-rooted heritage of St Cuthbert’s Mission and its invaluable role in shaping Guyana’s national identity.

“Today, we celebrate not just the passage of time but the rich history, cultural legacy, and resilience of this community. St Cuthbert’s Mission exemplifies the strength and identity of our Amerindian people, whose contributions to Guyana’s development and cultural landscape are immeasurable.”

Reaffirming the Government’s One Guyana vision, Prime Minister Phillips emphasised that inclusivity and equal opportunities for all communities are central to the country’s growth.

He noted that celebrating and preserving Amerindian heritage strengthen the foundation of national unity.

“Our Amerindian communities play a vital role in this vision. Guyana’s strength lies in the vibrant diversity that defines us. By recognising and celebrating Amerindian heritage—its customs, traditions, and languages—we fortify the unity that binds us as one nation.”

The Prime Minister underlined the Government’s strategic initiatives to advance Indigenous communities, ensuring they have equal access to opportunities enjoyed by other Guyanese.

He highlighted key projects aimed at improving the quality of life in St Cuthbert’s Mission and other Amerindian communities.

“Through the Hinterland Electrification Project, we are providing affordable, reliable, and sustainable energy to Amerindian and hinterland households. Access to electricity means children can study at night, businesses can flourish, and communities can grow.”

Efforts to bridge the digital divide were also emphasised, with the deployment of VSAT equipment delivering internet connectivity to over 200 remote communities, including St Cuthbert’s Mission. The establishment of ICT hubs and digital training programmes equips residents with vital skills to access new economic and educational opportunities.

“In today’s world, technology is not a luxury—it is a necessity. We are committed to ensuring no community is left behind.”

In education, the Prime Minister stressed the Government’s expansion of infrastructure to ensure children from remote areas receive quality learning. Initiatives such as hostel accommodations for students and improved supply chains for educational materials have enhanced access to education for Amerindian children.

He also recognised the role of Indigenous communities in environmental conservation, aligning their traditional practices with sustainable development goals.

The Prime Minister reaffirmed the Government’s commitment to initiatives like the Low Carbon Development Strategy (LCDS), ensuring Indigenous communities actively participate in national environmental policies.

“Through programmes such as the Amerindian Land Titling Programme and the LCDS Opt-In Mechanism, we empower Indigenous communities to protect their lands while benefitting from sustainable economic development.”

The Prime Minister further highlighted initiatives like community development plans, presidential grants, and the community service officers (CSO) programme, which aim to create jobs, strengthen governance, and enhance livelihoods.

Looking forward, he concluded, “The future of St Cuthbert’s Mission is bright. With continued investment, opportunity, and unity, this village will not just survive—it will thrive. It will remain a cultural beacon for Guyana, where history and modernity coexist, and tradition and innovation go hand in hand.” (OPM)