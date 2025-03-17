Ituni road development nears completion

NAVIGATING muddy roads in Ituni, Region Ten, will soon be a thing of the past, as infrastructural works in the village hit the 60 per cent completion mark.

The anticipated upgrades, which include 36 road projects, are being undertaken by small contractors from the village at an estimated cost of $453.8 million.

The project will see over 2.48 kilometres of concrete roadworks being executed.

These upgrades, implemented by the Ministry of Public Works’ miscellaneous roads programme, aim to empower small contractors, and, more importantly the community, by ensuring works remain in the hands of local businesses.

The project requires contractors to hire residents from the community.

This is expected to further enhance the livelihood of persons there, and strengthen local economic activity.

Minister of Public Works Bishop Juan Edghill, who once described the project as a ‘gigantic undertaking’, recently told the Department of Public Information (DPI) that all roads are expected to be completed by the end of April.

When completed, residents will be able to see changes during their daily commute, such as better connectivity, safety, and improved accessibility.

Some of the roads being upgraded include Magellan Avenue Road, Sports Club Road, Back Street Oval Road, and Primary School Road. Ongoing roll-over works are also ongoing on several internal roads.

Continuing its transformational infrastructural agenda, the government has allocated the sum of $209.3 billion in the 2025 budget for the development of roads and bridges across Guyana. (DPI)