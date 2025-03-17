News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
Ituni road development nears completion
The Ituni road which is undergoing upgrades
The Ituni road which is undergoing upgrades

NAVIGATING muddy roads in Ituni, Region Ten, will soon be a thing of the past, as infrastructural works in the village hit the 60 per cent completion mark.

The anticipated upgrades, which include 36 road projects, are being undertaken by small contractors from the village at an estimated cost of $453.8 million.

The project will see over 2.48 kilometres of concrete roadworks being executed.

These upgrades, implemented by the Ministry of Public Works’ miscellaneous roads programme, aim to empower small contractors, and, more importantly the community, by ensuring works remain in the hands of local businesses.

The project requires contractors to hire residents from the community.

This is expected to further enhance the livelihood of persons there, and strengthen local economic activity.

Minister of Public Works Bishop Juan Edghill, who once described the project as a ‘gigantic undertaking’, recently told the Department of Public Information (DPI) that all roads are expected to be completed by the end of April.

When completed, residents will be able to see changes during their daily commute, such as better connectivity, safety, and improved accessibility.

Some of the roads being upgraded include Magellan Avenue Road, Sports Club Road, Back Street Oval Road, and Primary School Road. Ongoing roll-over works are also ongoing on several internal roads.

Continuing its transformational infrastructural agenda, the government has allocated the sum of $209.3 billion in the 2025 budget for the development of roads and bridges across Guyana. (DPI)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Facebook
Twitter
WhatsApp
Picture of Staff Reporter

More from this author

Picture of Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to receive news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2024 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
All our printed editions are available online
emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.