Bandits snatch $6M from ECD businessman

TWO bandits armed with handguns robbed a businessman of $6M cash at his Chateau Margot, East Coast Demerara home Tuesday afternoon.

Reports indicate that the bandits had trailed the businessman’s wife from Republic Bank, Water Street location. She had withdrawn the cash and jumped into a taxi she normally uses to return home. Upon disembarking at her home and walking towards the workshop situated on the lower flat of the house she observed a silver grey Toyota Allion HB 5059 heading towards her direction.

Two men exited the taxi which drove up next to her, and she was held at gunpoint.

Police said the woman then threw the bag of cash into the yard where her husband was located causing the men to charge towards him, assaulting him in the process, while relieving him of the bag filled with cash. The two armed bandits also relieved the woman of a Samsung Galaxy cell phone before they escaped in the taxi.

Police have launched an investigation and the driver of the taxi used by the woman is being questioned.