Johnson to lead Georgetown Jaguars

GUYANA Jaguars captain Leon Johnson will lead the Georgetown Jaguars in the upcoming Guyana Cricket Board 50-over franchise league. Christopher Barnwell will serve as his deputy.The rest of the squad reads: Robin Bacchus, Andrew Lyght Jr, Sunil Singh, Shemroy Barrington, Ronaldo Alimohamed, Kellon Carmichael, Dexter Solomon, Devon Lord, Andre Stoll, Gjaanan Suknanan and Joshua Persaud.

The standbys are Kwamme Crosse, Ovid Richardson, Jeetendra Sookdeo, Shone De Souza and Elton Baker. Colin Stuart (Coach) and Garvin Nedd (Asst. Coach).

Other players in the pool for the League are Travis Blyden, Charwayne McPherson, Keon Morris, Raj Nanan, Dennis Leguay, Winston Forrestor, Martin Pestano Belle, Nicose Barker, Shaquille Moseley, Jahron Byron, Marcus Watkins, Shaquille Williams, Joshua Wade, Raymond Perez, Sachin Singh, Damani Thomas and Ray Newton.

The league commences on Tuesday January 3. The league is scheduled to conclude on Sunday January 15, 2017, and shall be used to prepare players for the 2017 West Indies Cricket Board (WICB) Regional Super 50 tournament, which runs from January 24 to February 18, 2017 in Barbados and Antigua.

Each of the eight teams will play against each other, then the top team at the end of the round stages will go straight to the final on January 15 while on January 13 there will be a playoff between the second and third place teams to see who will progress to the final.