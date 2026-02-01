Children Mashramani Dance and Masquerade Lights Up Town of Anna Regina

THE Anna Regina Secondary School Ground came alive with colour, rhythm, and youthful excitement on Thursday morning as students from across the Essequibo Coast gathered for Day Two of the Children’s Regional Mashramani Competition 2026. Under the vibrant theme, “Little Builders of One Guyana – Learning Together, Shaping a Digital Tomorrow,” the atmosphere was charged with anticipation as parents, teachers, and supporters filled the venue from early morning.

At exactly 10:00 hrs, Chairperson Munirah Reedon called the programme to order. A moment of silent prayer followed, bringing calm to the large gathering, and then, with pride echoing across the grounds, all present stood to recite the National Pledge—a fitting reminder that the day’s performances were not only about competition but also about unity, culture, and national pride.

The event opened with the Group Dance for ages 5 to 7 years, where tiny performers from 8th of May Primary, Aurora Primary, Better Hope Primary, Mainstay Lake Primary, Onderneeming Primary, C.V. Nunes Primary, Taymouth Manor Primary, and Queenstown Primary charmed the audience. Their colourful costumes and coordinated movements drew loud applause, proving that even the youngest children could confidently represent Guyana’s rich cultural heritage.

The stage then belonged to the Individual Dance competitors aged 8 to 10 years from Mainstay Lake, Onderneeming, C.V. Nunes, and Martindale Primary. Each dancer displayed confidence, rhythm, and creativity well beyond their years.

Excitement heightened during the Group Masquerade for ages 8 to 10 years, as pupils from C.V. Nunes, Mashabo, Suddie, Tapakuma Lake, Fisher, Mainstay Lake, Good Hope, and Onderneeming Primary transformed the ground into a traditional Mashramani spectacle. Their flouncing skirts, vibrant headpieces, and rhythmic masquerade steps reminded spectators of the deep cultural roots of this beloved art form.

The momentum continued with the Group Dance 8 to 10 years category, featuring C.V. Nunes and Queenstown Primary, where lively music and energetic choreography thrilled the crowd.

As the competition moved into the 11- to 13-year-old segment, the performances grew even more refined. In the Individual Masquerade and Individual Dance categories, students from C.V. Nunes, Anna Regina Secondary, Abram Zuil Secondary, Cotton Field Secondary, Mashabo, Sparta, Better Hope, Charity, Mainstay Lake, and Aurora displayed impressive poise and stage presence.

One of the most heartwarming highlights of the day was the Group Masquerade for 11- to 13-year-olds, which included the Cotton Field Secondary SEND Unit. Their participation drew standing applause from the audience, symbolising true inclusion and the spirit of “One Guyana.”

The Group Dance 11 to 13 years category brought powerful performances from Anna Regina, Charity, Abram Zuil, Mainstay Lake, Cotton Field, and Johanna Cecelia Secondary, with each group interpreting the theme with originality and passion.

The crowd’s energy soared during the Male Hip Hop Group Dance 11 to 13 years, as Cotton Field and Anna Regina Secondary students electrified the ground with modern beats and sharp choreography, blending contemporary style with Mashramani flair.

The senior competitors, aged 14 to 18 years, closed the day with breathtaking performances. In both Individual and Group Masquerade and Dance categories, students from Anna Regina, Aurora, Charity, Cotton Field, Abram Zuil, 8th of May, Johanna Cecelia, Essequibo Technical Institute, and Wakapoa Secondary demonstrated maturity, discipline, and artistic excellence.

The Male Hip Hop Group Dance 14 to 18 years was a thrilling finale, with schools including Charity Secondary, Anna Regina Secondary, Essequibo Technical Institute, Cotton Field, Abram Zuil, and Wakapoa Secondary commanding the stage with high-energy routines that had the audience cheering loudly.

Throughout the day, Chairpersons Munirah Reedon, Evadne Spencer, and Cheryl Peters Moore ensured the programme flowed smoothly, while teachers and parents beamed with pride at the remarkable talents on display.

Day Two of the competition was more than a showcase of dance and masquerade; it was a celebration of culture, creativity, inclusion, and unity.