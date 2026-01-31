Gov’t installs mobile pump to ease flooding in West Watooka

THE government installed a mobile pump on Thursday in West Watooka, Region Ten, to assist with flooding caused by a blocked steel tube that became choked with garbage about a month ago

Engineers from the National Drainage and Irrigation Authority (NDIA) were on-site to address the severe flooding in the area.

Guyamerica Construction Inc. will build a concrete culvert to drain floodwater, offering lasting relief for residents.

Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill, during his visit to Region Ten, noted that improper garbage disposal is part of the problem.

He said that the government isn’t at fault; it’s the residents who throw garbage in the area.

“The residents across the country must know when we don’t treat our environment properly, there are consequences, and one of those consequences is what happens here,” Minister Edghill said.

Additionally, the Civil Defence Commission (CDC) provided relief to residents whose homes were affected by the flooding.

Meanwhile, Roberck Grant, a NDIA engineer for Region Ten, underscored that with the addition of the concrete culvert, erosion around the site will cease to be a problem.

“Because what we find when heavy trucks are passing, it’s causing vibration, and then we’re having more erosion,” he noted. (DPI)