Sustained income growth: How the PPP/C Gov’t has transformed worker, household earnings since 2020

SINCE 2020, the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) administrations have pursued a clear and ongoing strategy to increase incomes for all citizens.

This was according to Senior Minister in the Office of the President with Responsibility for Finance, Dr Ashni Singh during his presentation of Budget 2026.

Over five years, public sector wages have risen significantly, tax thresholds have doubled, and direct cash transfers have been steadily increased, resulting in improved income for nearly every household in Guyana.

The most noticeable income growth has gone to public sector workers. In 2020, when the PPP/C administration began, the public sector wage bill was $127 billion. By the end of 2025, this figure had grown to $252 billion, reflecting ongoing wage increases agreed upon in multi-year contracts with the Guyana Public Service Union, the Guyana Teachers Union, and the Guyana Agricultural and General Workers Union.

This growth happened through negotiated agreements that ensured annual raises, with the year 2025 providing an eight percent increase as part of this process.

For public servants, this is not just a one-time raise but a steady rise in income over five years. Members of the disciplined services have also seen even greater increases.

Since the reintroduction of the one-month bonus in 2020, they have received over $8 billion in extra disposable income, including $2 billion distributed in 2025 alone, according to Dr Singh.

This bonus, which had been cut by the APNU+AFC Administration, was reinstated to improve conditions for uniformed personnel.

Additionally, doubling the income-tax threshold along with wage increases have significantly raised take-home pay for private sector and self-employed workers since 2020.

The monthly income tax threshold has been a key area of reform. In 2020, when the PPP/C took over, this threshold was set at $65,000. By 2025, it had risen to $130,000, and is now set to increase to $140,000.

This change removed 22,000 workers from the tax rolls in 2025 and provided over $8.5 billion in extra disposable income for taxpayers that year.

The rise in this threshold marks the end result of progressive tax changes made during these five years. The trend shows a clear policy shift, which involves reducing the tax burden on lower and middle-income workers so they can keep more of their earnings.

In 2025, the government also added new allowances for overtime and second jobs. Earlier in this five-year period, from 2020 to 2025, the government also provided tax relief to workers with first-time mortgages and those paying life and medical insurance premiums, expanding the benefits of these tax policy changes.

Since 2020, the government has also increased direct cash transfer programmes, giving money directly to households.

In 2025, a new $100,000 grant for newborn babies was introduced to help parents while the $100,000 was introduced for all persons aged 18 and above.

The Because We Care programme for school-aged children has seen dramatic growth during this period as well. Where it once offered $5,000 per child, by 2025 it had increased to $50,000 per child, a tenfold increase, along with $5,000 uniform vouchers for each child.

This, the government has maintained, reflects a strong commitment to lowering education costs and supporting families with dependent children.

For senior citizens, the old-age pension has steadily risen during these years, reaching $41,000 per month by 2025 and on course to reach $46,000 this year.

This ongoing increase addresses the living costs faced by retirees on fixed incomes. The combination of these three strategies, increased wages, tax relief, and direct cash transfers, over the five years from 2020 to 2025 shows a significant growth in income.

Public sector workers have seen their total pay rise by 46 percent. Thousands of persons have benefited from a doubled tax threshold and lower tax rates. Families with children have received tenfold increases in educational support. Senior citizens have enjoyed continual improvements in their pensions.

This income growth from a series of consistent adjustments made each year from 2020 to 2025, and reflects a steady policy direction and growing fiscal strength.

The government has stated its intention to continue these policies over the next five years, reinforcing that income growth will remain a key focus through 2030.