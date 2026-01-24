YWCC objects to BCB’s decision to replay two-day semi-final

THE Young Warriors Cricket Club (YWCC) is up in arms with the Berbice Cricket Board’s (BCB’s) decision to order a replay of the First Division two-day semi-final against Rose Hall Town Namilco Thunderbolt Flour, scheduled for the Cumberland ground today and tomorrow.

Towards this end, YWCC has sent several pieces of correspondence to the BCB objecting to the decision to replay the game after the first encounter ended in a draw and is adamant that their players won’t be turning up today.

Expressing profound disappointment and dissatisfaction with the governing body’s decision, the YWCC said the decision “is not only deeply troubling but also appears biased and inconsistent with long-standing practices of the Berbice Cricket Board and all other cricket boards countrywide.”

The YWCC claimed that “over the past several years, it has been clearly understood and consistently applied that in the event a semi-final match ends in a draw, the team that finished at the top of its respective group or accumulated the most points progresses to the next round. This principle has guided teams throughout the competition and has formed the basis upon which preparation, strategy and participation were conducted.”

YWCC also pointed out that the BCB “failed in its responsibility to clearly outline and communicate the specific playing conditions and tournament rules prior to the commencement of this competition. This lack of clarity and administrative oversight have now resulted in an unfair and unjust decision that directly affects our club. It is unacceptable for rules to be interpreted, amended or enforced retrospectively, particularly at such a crucial stage of the tournament.”

YWCC is urging the BCB Competitions Committee to reconsider the decision and to uphold the established principles and precedents that have governed Berbice cricket for years. “Failure to do so will continue to erode confidence in the Board’s ability to administer competitions in a fair and impartial manner.”