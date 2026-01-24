Top stables entered for Banks Classic

Horsemen gear towards opening Guyana Cup nomination day

JS Racing Stables, Jumbo Jet Racing Stables and Slingerz Racing Stables are among the elite horse stables that confirmed entry to the Banks Classic which is set for February 1. Entries for the Banks Classic was opened on January 18 and the names are pouring in for the grand event.

These stables are equipped with some of the best horses in Guyana, including Dataman, Olympic Kremlin, Mapa Do Brasil, Anthem King and Stat.

The Banks Classic is the first opportunity for horsemen to book their qualification spot for the prestigious Guyana Cup billed for August 23.

A total of 10 races are on the cards for February 1, and approximately $15 million will be up for grabs. The top horse in the feature one-mile event will be rewarded $2 million.

Other races on the provisional card include the Sprint Classic Open, the F Class and Lower open to E Class non-winners in their last start, four-year-old imported maidens in Guyana, three-year-old Guyana-bred non-winners of two races, L Class maidens open to first-time starters, G Class and Lower open to F Class non-winners in their last three starts, I Class and Lower open to West Indian-bred non-winners in their last two starts classified to H Class, J3 and Lower, L Class Open, and L Class non-earners for 2025 and 2026.

Horses will not be able to race without an entry form. Earlier this week, the Guyana Cup Committee officially released the 2026 Guyana Cup Nomination Series, covering the Guyana Cup (Mile), Guyana Cup Sprint, and Guyana-Bred Derby.

Three races, four nomination days for Guyana Cup, one championship season.

The nomination days are February 1, 2026, at Port Mourant Turf Club; April 5, 2026, at Port Mourant Turf Club; May 3, 2026, at Bush Lot United Turf Club; and July 5, 2026, at Port Mourant Turf Club (final nomination day).

The form stable of recent has been Jumbo Jet Racing Stables, who is also arguably Guyana’s most established stable. Js Racing Stable has surpassed the underdog expectations and have solidify themselves as one of Guyana best stables while Slingerz Racing Stales will be put to regain their glory as champion stables.