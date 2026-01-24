Beharry Group partners with Jamaican company to establish tech company

GUYANA’S Beharry Group and Jamaica’s Amber Group and have officially entered into a strategic joint venture to establish a new IT and cybersecurity services company, Beharry-Amber Technologies Inc., marking a major milestone in the region’s digital transformation journey.

According to a press release, the partnership brings together two of the most respected companies in the Caribbean and signals a significant investment into the future of technology, security, and digital infrastructure.

The joint venture, according to the release, reflects a shared vision to address a critical gap in Guyana’s technology landscape.

Guyana’s rapid economic expansion and strong government focus on digital transformation requires a comprehensive, locally anchored technology partner capable of delivering end-to-end IT and cybersecurity services at scale.

This partnership directly responds to that need, creating a one-stop technology platform that will serve both government and private sector clients, meeting domestic as well as regional demand.

Commenting on the partnership, Suresh Beharry, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Beharry Group, stated that Guyana is at a pivotal moment in its development, where digital infrastructure and cybersecurity are no longer optional but essential.

He noted that the vision behind the joint venture is to support Guyana’s modernisation journey by building strong, reliable, and future-ready technology capabilities.

He added that Amber Group stood out as a partner due to its proven delivery record, depth of expertise, and shared commitment to long-term impact across the region.

Dushyant Savadia, Founder and CEO of Amber Group, expressed his appreciation for the partnership and the trust placed in Amber by Beharry Group.

He described the collaboration as far more than a commercial venture, emphasising that it represents a shared commitment to Guyana’s growth, resilience, and technological advancement.

He highlighted Beharry Group’s longstanding contribution to national development and noted that the joint venture will play a meaningful role in strengthening digital infrastructure, improving cybersecurity readiness, and supporting the country’s rapid economic expansion.

With Guyana emerging as one of the fastest-growing economies globally and attracting increasing investment across energy, infrastructure, financial services, and public sector modernisation, the timing of the joint venture is both strategic and necessary.

Built on strong local roots and global expertise, Beharry-Amber Technologies Inc., according to the press release, aligns closely with national digital transformation objectives and is positioned to become a key enabler of innovation, security, and operational efficiency across Guyana and the wider Caribbean.