Two Guyanese aviation leaders appointed to ICAO Global Ambassadors Programme

GUYANA’S aviation sector has achieved a significant milestone with the appointment of two of its most senior aviation leaders to serve on the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) Global Ambassadors Programme.

Following a nomination by the Government of Guyana to the ICAO, Lt. Col. (ret’d) Egbert Field, A.A., Director General of the GCAA, has been appointed as an ICAO Champion for the ICAO South American Region, while Dr Saheed Sulaman, Deputy Director General of the GCAA, has been appointed as an ICAO Global Ambassador for Guyana. The appointment is for two years and commenced on January 1, 2026.

Lt. Col. (ret’d) Egbert Field, with over 50 years of experience in military and civil aviation as both a pilot and an administrator, has led Guyana’s GCAA as Director General for the past decade, strengthening its institutions and boosting international credibility. He also serves on CASSOS, shaping regional safety policies. As an ICAO Champion, he will engage in high-level forums, policy debates, and with leaders across government, industry, and civil society.

Dr Saheed Sulaman, appointed ICAO Global Ambassador, exemplifies the next generation of aviation leaders, combining experience with academic and strategic skills. With 19 years at GCAA, he has held senior roles and is now Deputy Director General, overseeing organisational development, capacity building, and strategic initiatives. His recent Ph.D in Management, earned through a Government of Guyana scholarship, enhances his ability to connect policy, leadership, and human resources development. As Global Ambassador, he will engage emerging aviation talent to help attract diverse expertise vital for the industry’s future.

Both appointees have represented Guyana with distinction at major international platforms, including the ICAO General Assembly, the ICAO Air Services Negotiation Event (ICAN), CARICOM engagements, and numerous international aviation seminars and workshops, reinforcing Guyana’s growing profile within the global aviation community.

Welcoming the appointments, Deodat Indar, Minister of Public Utilities and Aviation, expressed strong national pride in the recognition accorded to the two Guyanese officials.

“We are extremely pleased to see two Guyanese appointed by ICAO to serve as their ICAO Champion and Global Ambassador. This is a proud moment for Guyana. Our aviation sector is soaring to new heights, and it is deeply encouraging that our professionals are being given opportunities to represent Guyana on the global stage. Much credit to His Excellency President Ali’s vision in transforming Guyana’s aviation sector. His Excellency’s vision gives Guyana regional and global visibility,” the Minister stated.

The Guyana Civil Aviation Authority congratulates Lt. Col. (ret’d) Egbert Field, A.A., and Dr Saheed Sulaman on their appointments, noting that their selection reflects Guyana’s growing influence in international aviation and underscores the country’s commitment to excellence, leadership, and global partnership in advancing the development of a safe, resilient, sustainable and future-ready aviation sector.