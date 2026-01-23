Court of Appeal launches major drive to clear 2,000+ backlog cases

The Court of Appeal of the Supreme Court of Judicature of Guyana has commenced a major backlog reduction exercise aimed at clearing more than 2,000 appeals and applications that have accumulated over nearly three decades.

According to a press release issued on Friday, Acting Chancellor of the Judiciary, Justice Roxane George, has directed that the initiative target matters filed between January 1, 1996 and December 31, 2024.

“The Hon. Chancellor (ag) Justice Roxane George has directed that the Court of Appeal… embark on a backlog reduction exercise to clear over 2000 appeals and applications,” the release stated.

The Judiciary acknowledged the long-standing frustration of litigants and attorneys, noting that the initiative reflects a renewed institutional commitment to improving the administration of justice.

“The Court acknowledges the understandable concern of litigants and attorneys-at-law awaiting the determination of long-standing matters and assures all stakeholders that this exercise reflects a firm commitment to the timely, fair and transparent administration of justice,” the statement said.

To operationalise the effort, the Court of Appeal has been reorganised into three panels, with each panel assigned 70 cases, totalling 210 matters in the first tranche.

These will comprise 21 civil appeals, 20 criminal appeals, and 29 applications for leave to appeal and for extensions of time.

Hearings will begin with civil appeals on February 10, 12 and 13, 2026, starting at 9:30 a.m. on each day.

The release further explained that applications for leave to appeal and for extensions of time will focus on those filed between January 1, 2021 and December 31, 2025, noting that there are no pending applications prior to 2021.

“Applications filed in 2026 will be assigned on a continual basis so that they can be heard in the most timely manner possible,” the Court said.

In a bid to prevent a future buildup, the appeal panels will also handle more recently filed matters alongside older cases.

Importantly, the Court made it clear that the exercise will be strictly court-driven and that no case will be returned to the registry without being disposed of.

“The Court of Appeal emphasises that this exercise will be court-driven, guided by robust case management principles, and that no case will be returned to the court registry without disposition,” the release stated.

As a result, attorneys-at-law and litigants are expected to be fully prepared, as the objective is to conclude matters rather than adjourn them.

Notices of hearings will be sent to the recorded addresses of all parties and published in newspapers, on the Court’s website under “Hearing Lists”, and on its official Facebook page.