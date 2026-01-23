Upliftment Alliance warns against Mohamed’s appointment as Opposition Leader

— Group says choice must reflect national interest, not party preference

See Full Statement from Upliftment Alliance for Black Communities

Opposition Members of Parliament are constitutionally entrusted with the responsibility to act in the supreme interest of the State and the people of Guyana. The selection of the Leader of the Opposition is therefore not a matter of internal party preference, but a decision with profound constitutional, institutional, and national implications.

As Opposition Members convene on Monday to elect the Leader of the Opposition for Guyana’s 13th Parliament, our organisation wishes to formally register its concern regarding the possible elevation of Azruddin Mohamed to this office.

Under Guyana’s constitutional framework, the Leader of the Opposition occupies a uniquely powerful role. The officeholder is a central figure in several constitutional appointments, participates directly in safeguarding democratic checks and balances, and represents the State in engagements that demand credibility, sound judgment, and public confidence. This is not a ceremonial position, nor one that can be insulated from scrutiny by political convenience.

Guyana is at a pivotal moment in its history. The country is moving forward in measurable and tangible ways, emerging from the difficult and constrained periods of the 1960s through the 1980s, and advancing toward a future defined by economic growth, institutional strengthening, and expanded international engagement. Decisions taken now must reinforce that forward trajectory, not cast uncertainty over it.

The election of an Opposition Leader whose standing raises serious public concern risks undermining confidence in Parliament, weakening democratic oversight, and eroding Guyana’s credibility at a time when stability, seriousness, and institutional maturity are essential. Such an outcome would not exist in isolation; it would have consequences for governance, public trust, and the country’s broader development path. We therefore urge Opposition Members to discharge their constitutional duty with the gravity it demands, placing country above faction, and long-term national interest above short-term political calculation. Guyana’s progress must be protected, and its democratic institutions must be led by individuals whose conduct and record strengthen, rather than strain, the Republic.

Sincerely,

Upliftment Alliance for Black Communities