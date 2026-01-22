President Ali endorses GBTI’s new ‘Brand Guyana’ bank card initiative

PRESIDENT Dr Irfaan Ali commended the Guyana Bank for Trade and Industry (GBTI) for incorporating national symbols and elements of Guyana’s cultural heritage into the design of its MasterCard Gold Card range, noting that the initiative supports the promotion of Brand Guyana in local and international markets.

During an engagement with the Head of State on Wednesday, a representative of GBTI explained that each card in the series features iconic Guyanese imagery, including the leatherback turtle, Harpy eagle, and the majestic Kaieteur Falls, along with landmarks such as the Umana Yana, St George’s Cathedral, Demerara Harbour Bridge, City Hall, and an aerial view of the KCC.

According to the bank, the cards have been crafted to reflect “100 per cent Guyanese value”, allowing customers to “take a piece of Guyana” with them wherever they go. The designs are intended not only to provide a visual reminder of home, but also to spark conversations about tourism, culture and what the country has to offer.

President Ali welcomed the move as an important step in a broader national effort to promote Brand Guyana, describing it as exactly what is needed in an “all in approach” to tourism, heritage and cultural identity.

He thanked GBTI for embedding Brand Guyana into its products and urged other sectors, particularly those involved with national reserve and global products, to follow suit by integrating Guyanese imagery and messaging into their own offerings.

The President stressed that the ultimate goal is to position Brand Guyana in every aspect of the market, both at home and abroad, reinforcing the country’s identity and showcasing its natural and cultural assets.

Last week GBTI launched its private banking services, which according to President Ali marked a major step in the evolution of Guyana’s banking sector.

During the official launch ceremony President Ali highlighted that it does not seek to stratify customers, but to meet “a different demand in a growing and more sophisticated economy.”

He noted that today’s investors “do not have the time to sometimes go into corporate offices,” and private banking allows “a direct relationship and coordination of relationship” between clients and financial institutions.

The President elaborated on the services offered under private banking, noting that it extends beyond traditional banking needs.

“Private banking is also not only about conducting your banking needs. In a private banking environment, there is investment advice, so the banks are expected to invest in business development analytics,” he said.

This ensures that clients receive guidance on aligning opportunities in the economy with their personal financial portfolios.

While GBTI is introducing private banking as a new service, President Ali framed it within a broader narrative of financial sector growth and maturity.

“I view the launch of private banking services by GBTI as part of the natural and necessary evolution of Guyana’s banking sector. It is a reflection of rising incomes, expanding businesses, increasing investment flows, and a more complex financial landscape,” he said.