Belgian delegation discusses areas for technical cooperation in maritime development

MINISTER of Public Utilities and Aviation, Deodat Indar, met with a Belgian delegation on Wednesday to discuss potential technical co-operation in maritime port development.

The delegation was led by H.E. Luca Pierantoni, Ambassador of the European Union to Guyana, and represented the Port of Antwerp Bruges International, one of Europe’s major shipping and logistics hubs. Officials said the discussions focused on areas where expertise and collaboration could support the expansion and modernisation of Guyana’s port infrastructure.

Several senior government officials attended the meeting, including Parliamentary Secretary, Hon. Thandi McAllister; Go-Invest Chief Investment Officer, Peter Ramsaroop; Director General Alfonso DeArmas; MARAD Director General, Capt. Stephen Thomas; Director of Ports and Harbours, Louise Williams, and Go-Invest Senior Director of Investment, John Edghill.

The meeting comes as Guyana continues to prioritise improvements to its maritime sector, recognising the country’s strategic position in international trade and the importance of ports for economic growth.

Strengthening port infrastructure is seen as key to supporting the country’s expanding oil and gas industry, boosting exports, and attracting foreign investment.

Officials did not provide a timeline for any specific projects, but emphasised that technical co-operation with international partners like the Port of Antwerp Bruges International could accelerate the development of Guyana’s maritime capabilities.