Windies Vs Afghanistan T20 series… Quinton Sampson emboldened by debut runs

GUYANESE T20 batting sensation, Quentin Sampson, has seemingly made a good transition to regional colours when he debuted for the West Indies senior team in their first T20 against Afghanistan in the series opener on Monday.

Sampson was the leading scorer for the West Indies as they lost by 38 runs in Dubai; he managed 30 from 24 balls with the bat.

The Guyanese said that he was emotional before taking the field, adding, “At that point in time I was out of words, I couldn’t believe it. While we were going out on the field, it was something, a strange feeling because to know you wanted it but you can’t imagine it and it is already here, you are on the team, it [was] a great feeling for me.”

He says that while the batters didn’t come up to scratch, he thinks the side can rescue the series.

“We need to be more patient, choose our balls wisely because indeed they are bowling good but they have a few loose balls that we could capitalise on but we didn’t do it.”

Sampson also outlined what he hopes to see from the team and what can be expected for him in the next two clashes.

“I would like to see the team tighten up in our bowling because we are going for runs in the back end, just tighten it up; we have a lot of experience so they can go about their business. I would like to continue making runs that would be the best thing that could happen.”

The West Indies on the verge of the T20 world cup next month are set to face Afghanistan in back-to-back clashes with the second T20 later today (Wednesday) before playing again on Thursday to conclude the limited overs series.

Immediately afterward, they travel to South Africa to battle in three more T20s from January 27 to 31 just ahead of their world cup campaign in India