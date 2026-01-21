Norwegian debutants Bodo/Glimt stun Manchester City

(BBC) – NORWEGIAN debutants Bodo/Glimt claimed one of the biggest upsets in Champions League history by stunning Premier League Manchester City 3-1 in the cold of the Arctic Circle.

Played on an artificial surface, Pep Guardiola’s youngsters froze in the -9C temperatures as City suffered another embarrassing loss following Saturday’s derby defeat by Manchester United.

Glimt thoroughly deserved their victory, having taken a shock lead in the 22nd minute as Ole Didrik Blomberg’s looping cross to the back post was headed in by Kasper Hogh.

City were all over the place defensively and young defender Max Alleyne, who was culpable for the first goal by running to the halfway line but failing to intercept a pass, then mis-controlled the ball in his own half just two minutes later.

It proved costly, allowing the hosts to double their lead as Blomberg again cut the ball across the box for Hogh to convert a fine first-time finish.

Hogh could have had a third for the rampant Glimt before the half-hour mark when he slid in at the far post but his effort on the stretch was smothered on the line by Gianluigi Donnarumma.

The usually prolific Erling Haaland has hit a sticky patch of form and his recent performances were summed up shortly before half-time when a chance fell to him eight yards out but he could not find the target with his strike.

In the second half, Jens Petter Hauge’s sensational solo effort, curling brilliantly into the top corner, put Kjetil Knutsen’s side in dreamland and while Rayan Cherki pulled a goal back, City were then reduced to 10 men as Rodri was sent off for two bookable offences.

There was no way back for City thereafter and they will require a victory against Galatasaray in the final group phase game to secure a top-eight place, while Glimt kept alive their hopes of reaching the play-off round.

Just 10 years ago, Bodo/Glimt were playing in the second tier of Norwegian football. This is their first Champions League campaign.

They had not won a match in the main stage of the competition before City came into town – they ended up claiming one of the most famous results in their history.