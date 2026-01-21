News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
Guyana sets ambitious goals ahead of Women’s U-17 World Cup qualifiers
Players going through their paces on Tuesday at the National Training Facility
Players going through their paces on Tuesday at the National Training Facility

AS the region prepares for the opening phase of the 2026 Concacaf Women’s U-17 qualifiers, the junior Lady Jags of Guyana are locked in at the Guyana Football Federation National Training Centre at Providence, focused on a historic pathway to the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup.
The first round of the qualifiers, set to run from January 24 to February 2, 2026, will feature 30 Member Associations across the Concacaf region, all vying for a spot in the Final Round.
Guyana has been placed in Group D, where they will face a challenging four-match schedule in Aruba.
Under the current two-round format, the six group winners and the two best second-place finishers from the opening round-robin stage will advance to the Final Round.
There, they will join the region’s top-ranked seeds—Canada, Mexico, Puerto Rico, and the United States—who received a bye.
For Guyana’s Head Coach, Delon Williams, the objective is clear: topping a group that includes regional powerhouses Jamaica and Honduras.
“We are undaunted,” Williams said of the competition. “The focus in camp has been on cohesion and tactical readiness. We believe in the quality of this squad and their commitment to the Golden Arrowhead.”
Guyana opens their campaign with a high-stakes Caribbean clash against regional rivals Jamaica on January 25, followed by Aruba on January 29.
They then face Honduras on January 31, and the final group match will be on February 2 against St. Vincent and the Grenadines.
The squad is currently undergoing an intensive pre-camp, with training sessions designed to elevate fitness standards and refine the team’s tactical identity before they depart for Oranjestad.
The 2026 edition follows the successful 2025 cycle, where the likes of Canada, Costa Rica, Mexico, and the United States secured their tickets to the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup 2025™ in Morocco.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Facebook
Twitter
WhatsApp
Picture of Staff Reporter

More from this author

Picture of Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
Police, GDF, and Christianburg Wismar star at AAG developmental meet
CWI Women’s T20 blaze… Jamaica ‘chalk up’ first win against Windwards
Audi targets becoming “the most successful team in Formula 1 history
FL Sport too much for Tourism Guyana in T20 clash
MODEC sponsors tertiary football tourney
View All
Sign up to receive news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2026 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
All our printed editions are available online
emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.