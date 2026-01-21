Guyana sets ambitious goals ahead of Women’s U-17 World Cup qualifiers

AS the region prepares for the opening phase of the 2026 Concacaf Women’s U-17 qualifiers, the junior Lady Jags of Guyana are locked in at the Guyana Football Federation National Training Centre at Providence, focused on a historic pathway to the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup.

The first round of the qualifiers, set to run from January 24 to February 2, 2026, will feature 30 Member Associations across the Concacaf region, all vying for a spot in the Final Round.

Guyana has been placed in Group D, where they will face a challenging four-match schedule in Aruba.

Under the current two-round format, the six group winners and the two best second-place finishers from the opening round-robin stage will advance to the Final Round.

There, they will join the region’s top-ranked seeds—Canada, Mexico, Puerto Rico, and the United States—who received a bye.

For Guyana’s Head Coach, Delon Williams, the objective is clear: topping a group that includes regional powerhouses Jamaica and Honduras.

“We are undaunted,” Williams said of the competition. “The focus in camp has been on cohesion and tactical readiness. We believe in the quality of this squad and their commitment to the Golden Arrowhead.”

Guyana opens their campaign with a high-stakes Caribbean clash against regional rivals Jamaica on January 25, followed by Aruba on January 29.

They then face Honduras on January 31, and the final group match will be on February 2 against St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The squad is currently undergoing an intensive pre-camp, with training sessions designed to elevate fitness standards and refine the team’s tactical identity before they depart for Oranjestad.

The 2026 edition follows the successful 2025 cycle, where the likes of Canada, Costa Rica, Mexico, and the United States secured their tickets to the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup 2025™ in Morocco.