One Guyana Stage of Champions promoters underscore importance of partnerships in 2025

THE Importance of partnerships and relationships in the bodybuilding circle have been underscored and praised by the promoters of the One Guyana Stage of Champions following their 2025 competition.

The June 8 competition was the first time Guyana had been awarded International Fitness and Bodybuilding Federation (IFBB) Pro Qualifier status, and the new status meant the sixth edition of the event would be able to offer three coveted Pro Cards for the bodybuilding, men’s physique, and bikini categories.

And a major part of the event being a success, was the support of corporate Guyana.

This support was second to none, and something the organisers were not candid in speaking about.

“Corporate Guyana really surprised us with how they rallied around us as a group of people trying to build the sport of Bodybuilding. We know the popular sports like cricket, and football and others would be able to garner support quickly but the way corporate Guyana just got onboard with us was amazing to see,” a spokesperson close to the body said.

“We didn’t know that the One Guyana Stage of Champions had such a large following and we were humbled by entities who came on board for the event and the magnitude of support we got. We must thank them.”

“We had the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports, Twins, New GPC, Camille’s Academy, Fitness Express, Crown Mining, Outdoor Sportsman, IPA, Ele’s Trading and Hardware, Unity Gym, all coming on board in major ways.”

However, they weren’t the only alliances formed during the One Guyana Stage of Champions; many other companies and agencies helped to make the event a great success.

“We also had companies like, Riaz Computer, Target Logistics, Home Value Hardware & General Supplies, Leading Technology, Team Stoby, Cactus Auto Sale, Outdoor Pet Store, Republic Bank Limited, Kalapnauth General Store, Vincy Massage Spa, Survival Supermarket, Next Level Sports & Nutrition Gears, Meditrons INC, Jai Signs, The Health Club, GOA, Zoon Logistics, Aspire+hotel and ADNATION all chipping in to make it a successful event.”

“We also have to thank the local bodybuilding parent body the GBBFF (Guyana Body Building and Fitness Federation (GBBFF) and their regional body the (Central American and Caribbean Bodybuilding & Fitness Confederation) CACFBC. Without them, we could not have been able to be a part of these events.”

The IFBB (The International Fitness and Bodybuilding Federation) was also an integral partner in this year because for the first time, Guyanese athletes were able to participate on home soil in a Pro qualifier.”

the ‘One Guyana Stage of Champions’ event in 2025 became an official IFBB Pro Qualifier allowing athletes to earn cards on home soil, a historic first for Guyana, with several athletes getting the chance to earn their pro-cards. And that was a very important step for us.”

With the 2026 edition of the event already well into its planning stages, the organisers have promised frequent updates to the public once all partnerships have been solidified.

“The 2026 or seventh edition of the One Guyana Stage of Champions is well into its planning stages and among ourselves, we’ve been asking ourselves ‘how can we make this better for the spectators and the fans of bodybuilding while bringing in new people and we are coming up with some really crafty ideas,” the spokesperson said.

A date for the event as well as updates will be provided shortly, the spokesperson concluded by saying.