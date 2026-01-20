CBO Bris ‘O’ Promotions presents

Caribbean Pro-Am boxing showdown on January 24

All roads lead to the refurbished Cliff Anderson Sports Hall (CASH) on Homestretch Avenue on Saturday, January 24 for what is anticipated to a pulsating Caribbean Pro-Am Boxing

Showdown, presented by Caribbean Boxing Organisation (CBO) Bris ‘O’ Promotions.

The action-packed night of fistic fury includes seven Professional and Amateur Bouts, is scheduled to commence at 18:00hrs and is in collaboration between the Guyana Boxing

Board of Control (GBBC) and Guyana Boxing Association (GBA).

Tickets cost $2,500 for Stands and $5,000 for Ringside and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Bris ‘O’ Promotions and Caribbean Boxing Organisation (CBO) President, Seon Bristol told the

Media yesterday at a press conference at CASH that there will be live entertainment during 30-minute break between the Professional and Amateur segments.

Bristol along with Technical Director of the Guyana Boxing Association (GBA) Elton Chase, Executive member of Bris ‘O’ Promotions Kesha Sertima and Head of Security of the Event

Niyen Sinclair yesterday provided information about the card.

Bristol disclosed that his good friend and Contractor Colin Benn of CB 1 Construction Company wanted to give back to sports and had come on board. Bristol added that Superset was the

other main sponsor of the Card which includes seven overseas pugilists.

Bristol stressed that the admission cost was geared to make it affordable for most boxing fans and anticipates a full house.

“Boxing is all about entertainment and outside the Ring we are trying to get some local entertainers and have confirmed the police band will also provide entertainment during the break,” Bristol explained.

“For live courage we have brought in some commentators to compliment those we have here and coverage could be around the Caribbean and would wide on social media and You Tube

and we expect a fantastic night of Boxing.” Said Bristol who is no stranger to promotion of the fistic sport.

Chase, who replaced the late Terrence Poole as the GBA’s TD,said it was a great opportunity to have the GBA collaborate with (GBBC) to stage such big event.

“We (GBA) are also focused on developing females and we will have world rated Abiola Jackman matching gloves with a girl from Trinidad and Tobago.

The Amateur segment will also feature three boxers from Suriname,” said Chase.

Sertima reminded the media that the weigh-in is scheduled for from Friday with amateurs starting from 16.00hrs while the Professionals conduct their weigh in from 6pm. 18.00hrs .She invited the media to cover the weigh-in and get interviews.

She announced the full list of fights and thanked everyone for attending.

Sinclair noted that cars could be parked at the resurfaced Tarmac while he said the entrance is from the Homestretch Avenue while no weapons will be allowed into the Sportshall.

Full card:

Professional:

Desmond Amsterdam (Guy) vs Edmond DeClue (Guy) 6 rds.

Quincy Gomes (Guy) vs Charles Cox (Bar) 6 rds.

Rasheed Williams (Bah) vs Nico Yeo (Jam) 8 rds.

Terrence Adams (Guy) vs Samuel Green (Sur) 4 rds.

Joel Williamson (Guy) vs Damar Haslam (Jam) 4 rds.

Delon Charles (Guy) vs Jamal Eastman (Guy) 4 rds.

Mitchell Wielson (Sur) vs Tyreece Taitt (Bar) 4 rds.

Amateur:

Abiola Jackman (Guy) VS Angel George (T & T) at 90 plus kgs

⁠Shakquain James of (Guy)VS Ossis Prince (Guy) at 71 kg

⁠Roopesh Balgobin (Guy) VS Junior Madray (Guy) at 40kg

Travis Iverary (Guy) VS Mordino Massie (Sur)at 72.5kg

Jofes Jackman (Guy) VS Chivoro Blackson (Sur) at 76kg

Ken Harvey (Guy) VS Zahir Timpico (Sur) at 56 kg

Gates open at 17.00hrs and tickets can be bought at the Cliff

Anderson Sports Hall, Transport Sports on Thomas Road and

Windjammer Hotel in Kitty.