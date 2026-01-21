MODEC sponsors tertiary football tourney

–event set for Feb 8 kickoff at MoE Ground

FOOTBALL organisers Petra Organisation joined hands with MODEC, a worldwide offshore support company, to host the inaugural Tertiary Football Tournament.

The competition will field technical institutes and University teams, and is created to capture school population between juniors and seniors.

According to Petra Co-director Troy Mendonca, this venture is intended to fill a void in the school’s football pathway.

“The introduction of MODEC tertiary football tournament completes the development pathway, thus ensuring that talented young footballers have continuous opportunities for growth and competition throughout their education,” he said, adding: “The tournament also contributes to the educational institution’s prestige, enhancing their profiles through sporting achievement and positive engagement.”

He says they hope to play matches around the different regions where tertiary schools are located, with teams playing on a home and away round-robin basis, with the Top 7 and the next best team making up the quarter final or knock-out round.

MODEC Country Manager Rafael Fumis, who hails from Brazil, says that he loves the game, and the company is grateful for the chance to support the game here, saying, “For a couple of years, we have been looking after initiatives.”

The Ministry of Education, the sanctioning body for the competition, was represented by Dr. Ritesh Tularam, Deputy Education Officer Technical.

The top teams will be awarded $300,000, $200,000, $100,000 and $50,000 for places 1-4, with the proceeds going to a school project of their choice.

The 14 competing schools are the University of Guyana’s Turkeyen and Tain campuses, the Cyril Potter College of Education, the Government Technical Institute, the Linden Technical Institute, the Port Mourant Technical Institute, the New Amsterdam Technical Institute, the Mahaicony Technical Institute, the Essequibo Technical Institute, the Upper Corentyne Technical Training Centre, the Texila American University, the Guyana School of Agriculture, the Leonora Technical and Vocational Training Centre, and the Guyana Industrial Training Centre.

The tournament will conclude on March 8 at the Ministry of Education Ground.