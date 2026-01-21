FL Sport too much for Tourism Guyana in T20 clash

FL Sport produced a relentless bowling and fielding display to secure a 67-run victory over Tourism Guyana and lift the Fete Match trophy on Saturday at the Lusignan Community Centre Ground.

Defending a modest total of 123, FL Sport’s Seon Bovell proved the difference, claiming a devastating four wickets for just six runs to dismantle the Tourism Guyana middle order.

But it was the athleticism of skipper John Ramsingh that stole the show, as he claimed three brilliant catches in the deep to leave the visitors’ chase in tatters.

Tourism Guyana’s pursuit of 124 never truly got off the ground. After the early loss of wickets, they found no answer to the accuracy of Bovell, whose 3.1-over burst yielded figures of 4-6.

Only Devaughn Nandan (13) offered any sustained resistance, but his departure signaled the beginning of a swift collapse.

FL Sport’s intensity remained high until the final wicket, with wicketkeeper Ronaldo Mc Garrell showing sharp reflexes with a superb take behind the stumps.

Tourism Guyana were eventually bundled out for 56 in just 13.1 overs, handing FL Sport a comprehensive victory.

Earlier in the afternoon, FL Sport opted to bat first on a surface that offered plenty for the seamers. Deonarine Dindyal was the mainstay of the innings, striking two “towering” sixes in a fluent 21 off 16 balls.

Despite regular breakthroughs from Tourism Guyana’s Rohan Sukhnandan (3-24), FL Sport managed to scramble to 123 thanks to useful contributions from Nathaniel Ramkhelawan (20) and Dravid Manohar (15).