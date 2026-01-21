Region Two records significant improvements in dental services

DENTAL healthcare services in Region Two have recorded notable improvements, reflecting the Regional Democratic Council’s continued commitment to enhancing public health delivery.

This progress was highlighted in a report presented by Chairperson of the Health and Sanitation Committee, Melrose Henry, during the first statutory meeting of the Regional Democratic Council, held in the RDC boardroom at Anna Regina.

According to the report which was compiled by Dr. Sabriena Harrychan, there has been a significant increase in the number of patients accessing dental services across the region. In 2024, dental clinics saw 12,758 patients, while in 2025 this number more than doubled to 26,225 patients, indicating increased access, confidence, and utilisation of dental care services. Patients benefitted from a wide range of procedures, including specialised dental services.

The report also highlighted trends in specific procedures. Wisdom tooth extractions totaled 79 cases in 2024 and 51 cases in 2025, reflecting improved early intervention and management of dental issues before complications arise.

Importantly, dental facilities across Region Two are well-stocked, with adequate dental materials and supplies available to meet patient demand. This ensures uninterrupted service delivery and enhances the quality of care provided.

Dr. Harrychan further emphasised that dental staff are fully trained and equipped with Infection Prevention and Control (IPC) knowledge, significantly reducing the risk of cross-infection and contamination within clinics. This commitment to safety aligns with national healthcare standards and promotes patient confidence.

Another major improvement noted is the reduction in patient waiting times, resulting from better scheduling, improved efficiency, and strengthened service delivery systems.

Regional Chairman Devin Mohan said these advancements demonstrate meaningful progress in strengthening dental healthcare in Region Two. The Regional Democratic Council, in collaboration with healthcare professionals, remains focused on ensuring accessible, safe, and high-quality dental services for all residents.

Mohan said that many persons are seeking the services and commended the efforts of the dental department in the region.